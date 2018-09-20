An Indian American executive in New York has parlayed a solid education into a successful career which has led to the top of the New York-based Internet company Vimeo.
Anjali Sud, who earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business and then an M.B.A. at Harvard Business School, wasted no time in rising up the ranks in the business world.
From 2005 to 2007, Sud served as a mergers and acquisitions analyst at Sagent Advisors, and then an associate of mergers and acquisitions at Time Warner.
Following her two years at Time Warner, Sud spent four years at Amazon in New York as the director of marketing, where she held various roles across business development, merchandising and marketing for Amazon and Amazon subsidiaries.
Sud left Amazon for Vimeo, the high-quality home for videos and the people who create them, in 2014.
Vimeo was founded by filmmakers who wanted a fun, easy, uncluttered way to share their work and moments from their lives, the company says.
Even though Vimeo’s community is much, much bigger now, it says it remains true to that philosophy. Additionally, it boasts it continually strives to help people with a wide range of passions share the things they create and care about.
Sud started out as vice president and head of global marketing at Vimeo in 2014, a position she held for two years. Then, from 2016 to 2017, she served as senior vice president and general manager of the company.
In July 2017, Sud had reached the top echelons of the company, being named chief executive officer.
“Vimeo is entering an exciting chapter with a renewed focus on the core value that makes our brand special and beloved around the globe — being the No. 1 platform to empower video creators,” the then-34-year-old Sud said in a statement at the time of being named CEO.
Said IAC (which owns Vimeo) chief executive Joey Levin on Sud being promoted to CEO in July 2017: “She’s a natural leader, and I expect she will build a very big business at Vimeo. … Having spent the last year inside the business working closely with Anjali and the team at Vimeo, Anjali has stood out as a leader: she’s creative, confident, aggressive, and always thinks of our users first.”
Sud said in an April podcast by Business Insider that her father gave her advice leading into taking the CEO position at Vimeo.
"My dad's given me great advice. Probably one piece of advice that I give to others that he's given to me is to live outside of your comfort zone. It speaks somewhat to the philosophy of 'put yourself in positions where you might not have a ton of experience,'" she said in the podcast.
Sud started following her father's advice early, by applying to a prep school as a 13-year-old who just discovered the world outside of public school. Sud said that she and her father, an Indian immigrant who operates a plastics recycling plant in Sud's hometown of Flint, Michigan, were walking through a Barnes & Noble store when they found a book called "The Best High Schools in America,” Business Insider said in its report.
"I didn't know there was a thing called prep schools; I didn't know that was a thing that existed," the CEO told BI. "We didn't really know what we were doing. My dad bought me the book. The next day, I started applying. I applied to maybe 30 schools, ranging from a military academy to a Catholic school. I really didn't know anything."
Sud noted that her early experience in finance has played a factor in her time at Vimeo – even if finance wasn’t part of her bigger picture.
Vimeo acquired Livestream within Sud's first 90 days as CEO and she credits her time as an investment banker with helping her through the process, the report noted.
Sud told Business Insider in the podcast that she'll continue to follow her father's advice as her career moves forward.
"I think that when you are pushed outside of your comfort zone, you get off that learning curve so much faster and you develop as a leader so much faster," she said. "I tell people to get comfortable doing that and do it as early as you can in your career."
