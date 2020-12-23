Indian American healthcare innovator and cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Shriram Nene, who has 18 years of experience as a cardiovascular, thoracic and general surgeon, has launched his website.
The website, http://drnene.com, is the next step towards creating a platform that builds awareness and access to world class, evidence-based healthcare.
At the same time, it gives some insight into the Renaissance culture that he wants to create for users and unites the digital platforms to showcase some of the initiatives in healthcare that are coming, a release said.
The website is an extension to his YouTube channel, which he launched a month ago, to raise health awareness and empower users, according to the release.
In 2011, Nene moved to India with his wife Madhuri Dixit to scale medicine using media, technology and smart services marketplaces to improve access to evidence based, international standards, it said.
Along the way, he has been a seed investor and chief medical officer at the wellness startup, Goqii. He has worked closely with many prestigious institutions in India and globally, and published and presented in many peer reviewed settings in healthcare and in the startup universe, the release adds.
