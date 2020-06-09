For 63 years, a restaurant in Santa Barbara, Calif., was called Sambo’s. Not anymore.
This restaurant, which was once part of a large chain, is the only one left now and has decided to change its name after a petition urged the owner to do so amidst the ongoing protests against racism in the U.S.
The term “Sambo,” according to CNN, is a longstanding racial slur with roots going back to an 1899 book about a dark-skinned south Indian boy. The name became an epithet against African Americans, it said.
The controversial book by Helen Bannerman, “The Story of Little Black Sambo,” tells the story of a little boy named Sambo who encounters four hunger tigers, outwits them, and turns them into butter, before returning safely home to eat pancakes for his supper.
Owner Chad Stevens told CNN affiliate KEYT that its founders – his grandfather Sam Battistone and business partner Newell “Bo” Bohnett – formed the restaurant’s name from parts of their names.
The owners agreed to change the name after resident Rashelle Monet launched a Change.org petition, calling the name a “racial slur.”
“The owner claims that he is entitled to use the name because the restaurant & name has been in his family for so long. He also claims that because the name Sambos wasn’t intentionally racist that he can still use it!” part of the petition reads. “By 1957, the name Sambo already had a long and controversial history. Since as far back as the 1500s, the name had been used to denote a black man. By the 19th century, ‘Sambo’ had become an archetypal degrading character in literature and minstrel shows.”
By June 8, close to 4,000 people, including Indian Americans, had signed the petition.
“We are changing the name of our restaurant, what the future name will be is still uncertain, however it will not be Sambo’s,” the owners wrote on Facebook. “Our family has looked into our hearts and realize that we must be sensitive when others whom we respect make a strong appeal. So today we stand in solidarity with those seeking change and doing our part as best we can.”
They have since covered the restaurant’s sign and replaced it with a peace sign, an ampersand, and the word ‘Love.’
The Facebook post added that they do not tolerate racism or violence. “We are committed to being part of a long-term solution. And we ask our customers and neighbors to join us in that pledge,” read the post.
