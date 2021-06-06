Austin, Texas-based home shopping network Shop LC, in conjunction with parent company Vaibhav Global Limited, has in just over two weeks supplied much needed oxygen to local communities in India to help those in aid during the recent COVID-19 surge, the company said in a May 27 news release.
“Supporting our community is important to our VGL team. During this stressful time, we want to bring hope to those in need by providing much needed resources,” VGL managing director Sunil Agrawal said in a statement. “I am proud of the team for their ability to accomplish this in such a short time.”
The oxygen generator plant has the capacity to supply 150 beds of oxygen to Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital in Jaipur, India.
The entire process from ordering to installation was completed in record time, the news release said.
A second plant soon followed and was installed at Bhartiya Jila Hospital in Churu, India a few days later. This plant has capacity of 30 Nm3. In addition to the oxygen plants, the Shop LC team has also collaborated to provide over 50 oxygen concentrators and BiPap machines, it said.
“If this can save one life, it is worth it,” Indian American CEO Agrawal added.
Since March 2020, the Shop LC team has provided support in many ways to both the community and employees by developing a line of essential products.
Also, by distributing over 135,000 face masks and hand sanitizer to over 250 facilities in 35 states, while maintaining a safe and productive operation, the release said.
