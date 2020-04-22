NEW YORK – Amrapali Soni, vice president of House of Spices India, Inc., this week announced a partnership with Suraj Patel, Indian American candidate for Congress in Manhattan, North Brooklyn, and Western Queens, to provide $10,000 worth of food donations to frontline healthcare workers and at risk communities.
House of Spices India, Inc. and Suraj Patel delivered the food donations on April 22 to Elmhurst Hospital and Center of Hope International - Bread of Life Food Pantry in Long Island City, which serves residents who have been hurt by the shutdown of the service industry, according to a press release.
Elmhurst Hospital has been among the hardest hit in the nation and serves much of the city's South Asian population. The New York City region is also home to the largest Indian American population in the country. House of Spices India Inc., located in Flushing, Queens, is one of the largest distributors of South Asian foods in the U.S. today.
“My parents lived in Jackson Heights, Queens, when they moved to NYC in the 1960s and House of Spices started with one store on the corner of Broadway and 77th Street, around the block from Elmhurst Hospital. There is a large community in the Queens area that House of Spices serves who work in the hospital and rely on it for healthcare. The Center of Hope International is also a vital part of the Queens community,” Amrapali Soni said. “We are happy to we can do something to help,” she added.
House of Spices India, Inc. has already donated funds for COVID-19 relief efforts in South Asia, and now is focusing on heavy hit areas here at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.