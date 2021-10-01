NEW DELHI – India has achieved the milestone of having over 1,000 individuals with net worth of Rs 1,000 crore, said Hurun India.
Accordingly, the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021 revealed that 1,007 individuals across 119 cities have a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore.
The report cited that cumulative wealth was up 51 percent, while average wealth increased by 25 percent.
Besides, it showed that 894 individuals saw their wealth increase or stay the same, of which 229 are new faces, while 113 saw their wealth drop and there were 51 dropouts.
Currently, India has 237 billionaires, up 58 compared to last year.
"While 'Chemicals' and 'Software' sectors added the greatest number of new entrants to the list, Pharma is still at number one and has contributed 130 entrants to the list. The youngest in the list is aged 23, three years younger than the youngest last year."
Furthermore, the list report pointed out that Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani continued to be the richest man in India for the 10th consecutive year with a wealth of Rs 718,000 crore.
"With INR 505,900 crore, Gautam Adani & family moved up two places to the second spot in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021."
The Adani group has a combined market capitalization of Rs 9 lakh crore, except Adani Power, all listed companies are valued at more than a lakh crore.
"Gautam Adani is the only Indian to build not one, but five Rs 1 lakh crore companies," said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and chief researcher, Hurun India.
In addition, Shiv Nadar of HCL retained the third rank, as HCL's limited exposure to Covid affected segments such as travel, retail and hospitality resulted in a 67 percent increase in his wealth to Rs 236,600 crore.
For the 12 months that ended in December 2020, HCL became only the third Indian IT company to break through the $10 billion revenue mark.
With 255 individuals Mumbai tops the list of richest Indians followed by New Delhi (167), Bengaluru (85). Hyderabad retained the fourth position. Chennai overtook Ahmedabad at the fifth place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.