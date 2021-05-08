A delegation of board members from the Indian American International Chamber of Commerce recently met with Consul General of India in Atlanta Dr. Swati Vijay Kulkarni, as well as Mississippi legislative leaders to talk about economic development in the state.
Among those the IAICC met with included Gov. Tate Reeves, Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker, as well as other officials throughout the state, according to the state.
The delegation – which included IAICC president and CEO K.V. Kumar; vice chairman and southeast regional chair Dr. N. Neelagaru; executive board member and chair of Forum on Women in Business & Leadership Dr. Annapurna Bhat; southeast regional vice chair Dr. Subrahmanya Bhat; Mississippi Chapter chairman Jayanthilal Patel; Mississippi Chapter president and vice president of IAICC Forum on Women in Business and Leadership Monica Harrigill; Mississippi Chapter vice chairman Sumesh Arora; and IAICC Congressional Liaison Larry Harvey – met with the Mississippi officials from April 14 to April 16.
On April 14, the delegation visited Port Gibson to consider an economic development project. The delegation met the Claiborne County president, mayor of Port Gibson City and the executive director of Claiborne County and discussed details of the project.
On April 15, the delegation met Mayor Dan Gibson of Natchez, who presented the Key to Natchez to Kumar and Kulkarni at a banquet hosted by Gibson. He also hosted a lunch in honor of the delegation.
On April 16, during the meeting, Gov. Reeves welcomed IAICC’s initiative to improve the economic situation in the state. Kumar appreciated the support of Reeves for IAICC and said the Chamber’s partnership with Mississippi will not only benefit businesses across the State but also the adjoining states.
The delegation also had meetings with Hyde-Smith, Brookhaven Mayor Joe Cox, commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce, Andy Gipson, and Executive Director of MDA John Rounsaville, and discussed a number of strategies to improve trade relations between Mississippi and India as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.