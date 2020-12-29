Vinay Lamba, founder and president of the International Business School of Washington, an education provider with headquarters in Washington, D.C., Dec. 22 announced a collaboration with Lovely Professional University in India, one of the largest universities in India, hosting 30,000-plus students at its campus.
"Better education opens up a host of opportunities and is especially relevant in the current times we live in, where technology and education ensure that opportunities are not bound by geography," said Lamba in a statement.
"Education helps progress. The world economy no longer pays you for what you know, but for what you can do with what you know. This challenges not only the content of what we teach, but the ways in which we teach," the IBSW Indian American founder added.
Collaboration opens a global pathway of learning, experience, and exposure to a vast number of students at LPU at an affordable tuition price point and opportunities to attend mobility programs in Washington, D.C.; Paris, Lyon, Montpellier and Dubai, a news release said.
The partnership will help promote entrepreneurship, global awareness, and a humanistic outlook that includes appreciation of diverse backgrounds and viewpoints, it adds.
IBSW offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate degree programs in business administration, international marketing, information technology, global MBA, culinary arts, fashion design, tourism and hospitality and English.
It shares three fundamental values: openness to international markets, teaching excellence, and individual attention for each student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.