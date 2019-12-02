IC3 Institute Nov. 12 announced that Dr. Rajika Bhandari will become its new president and chief executive officer.
The Indian American educator will take over the post Jan. 2, 2020, the release said.
"As someone who is originally from a developing country and is a product of student mobility, I have always been committed to access and equity in education and in ensuring that today's students have available a full range of future opportunities that enable them to find their best fit. Leading the IC3 Institute will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to contribute to a great mission that impacts students, institutions and the workforce," said Bhandari in a statement.
A global expert in international higher education with over two decades of leadership in research and program evaluation in the nonprofit, private and higher education sectors, Bhandari worked most recently at the Institute of International Education, where she shaped and led IIE's thought leadership and its global and groundbreaking research and impact studies focused on academic mobility, including the flagship Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, the release noted.
She is a frequent speaker on higher education issues and a widely published author of six books and numerous other publications. Her other roles include ones at MPR Associates (now part of RTI International) in Berkeley, California; at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; and at Columbia University, her bio notes.
Bhandari has also served as a commissioner on the U.S. National Commission for UNESCO, the release added.
Serving as the nerve center of the movement, the goal of the IC3 Institute is to train 100,000 professionals and impact 176,000 schools in the next 15 years, it said.
"Millions of young people are leaving high school like airplanes without a navigation system – armed with subject knowledge in math and English but without any career and college guidance," said Ganesh Kohli, founder of the IC3 Movement. "Through the IC3 Movement, we are working with schools and other partners to fix a broken system, and the IC3 Institute is leading this effort.
