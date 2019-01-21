The Indian Institute of Technology at Gandhinagar will host a two-day conclave Feb. 22 through Feb. 23, celebrating its overseas supporters and brainstorming on ways to engage more with overseas Indians and global professionals who are keen to advance India’s educational stature on the global stage. IIT Gandhinagar director, Prof. Sudhir Jain (above), said, "We look forward to exploring innovative ways to engage with overseas Indians [including Indian Americans] in advancing higher education in the country." (Twitter/IIT Gandhinagar Foundation Program 2018 photo)