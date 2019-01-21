The Indian Institute of Technology at Gandhinagar has announced it will host a two-day conclave next month.
The event, to be held at IIT Gandhinagar from Feb. 22 through Feb. 23, will celebrate IITGN’s overseas supporters and brainstorm on ways to engage more widely and deeply with overseas Indians and global professionals who are keen to advance India’s educational stature on the global stage, according to a news release.
It will feature intellectually stimulating discussions on various aspects of overseas Indian contributions to Indian higher education. Heritage visits of Ahmedabad, India’s only UNESCO World Heritage City and Lothal, a Harappan-era site, as well as tours of IITGN’s labs, research centers and physical facilities are also planned, the release added.
NRIs, returned NRIs, PIOs and overseas professionals from various backgrounds and professions, such as education, business, finance, technology, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, retail and wholesale trade, and others will be attending the conclave.
IIT invites nominations from overseas Indians for the conclave and will provide complimentary local hospitality, transportation and on-campus accommodation to all participants, it said.
IIT Gandhinagar director, Prof. Sudhir Jain, said, "Over the years, IITGN has benefitted immensely from the support of several overseas Indians who are excited by its innovative programs and keen to contribute to educational development back home. We look forward to exploring innovative ways to engage with overseas Indians in advancing higher education in the country."
Additional information about the conclave is available online by visiting events.iitgn.ac.in/2019/overseas-conclave/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.