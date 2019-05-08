A nonprofit entity has been founded by a group of 100 IITians, called IIT-IIT.org (IITians Influencing India’s Transformation), to accelerate scaling of India’s social impact programs with its ‘Grow To National Scale’ (or GTNS) platform. The principles of the platform, according to a press release, are to first identify those social impact programs that are designed to serve a national need, including their having a financial sustainable model so that over a 3-5 year horizon will bring their operating losses down to zero.
IIT-IIT aims to do for NGOs what NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Services Companies) did for India’s IT sector – an enabler that pulls resources, funds, connections, business skills and technology. Their focus will be to accelerate impact in the fieldw of primary/secondary education, healthcare (non-communicable diseases) and jobs/livelihoods, added the release.
Indian American technology company founder Kartik Kilachand and Joe Fernandes, both IITians and successful entrepreneurs, co-founded IIT-IIT to accelerate their independent efforts to address the widening gap between India’s economic growth metrics versus its lagging social sector indicators. After many evenings of brainstorming, ‘IIT-IIT’ (https://www.iit-iit.org/) was conceived to garner the combined strength of its 300,000 strong global alumni – starting with 100 “founding members” of successful fellow entrepreneurs who wanted to give back to India and needed a scalable platform, noted the release.
IIT-IIT’s leadership team also attracted some iconic IITians on its Advisory Board: Arjun Malhotra, co-founder HCL; Ganesh Natarajan, chair, SVP, India; PK Agarwal, former CTO of CA and former CEO of TiE Global); Som Mittal, former executive director of NASSCOM, to name a few.
The nonprofit held an event April 13 at the Netflix campus in Los Gatos, Calif., co-hosted by Indians for Collective Action and Bay Area IIT Network to showcase a prominent GTNS program – Sankara Eye Foundation. SEF was represented by its CEO, Murali Krishnamurthy, board member Sridhar K (also an IITian), and Sundar R (board member) along with two prominent SEF donors – Ram Reddy and Dilmohan Chadha.
Established in the San Francisco Bay Area, SEF is a non-profit organization that has been working for the past 20 years for the cause of eradicating curable blindness in India, and has currently established nine community hospitals and will soon embark on three new hospital projects.
