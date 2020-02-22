Days ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to India Feb. 24 and 25, India’s Union Cabinet has approved a plan to sign an initial pact on intellectual property rights with the U.S., according to Reuters.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said Feb. 19 that the cabinet approved creating an MoU with the U.S. during a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The U.S., said Reuters, has long urged India to strengthen protection for intellectual property and that has been a cause of friction on top of trade disputes between the two countries.
India announced its first National Intellectual Property Rights Policy in May 2016, saying that with this document, “India aims to place before the world a vibrant and predictable IP regime, which stimulates creativity and innovation across sectors, as also facilitates a stable, transparent and service-oriented IPR administration in the country.”
In 2019, the United States Trade Representative office for IP violations placed India on a ‘Priority Watch List,’ saying while India has taken steps to address intellectual property challenges and promote IP protection and enforcement, “many of the actions have not yet translated into concrete benefits for innovators and creators, and long-standing deficiencies persist. India remains one of the world’s most challenging major economies with respect to protection and enforcement of IP.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.