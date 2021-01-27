India-based International Design Academy founder and chief executive Batul Ali Jan. 13 announced its exclusive collaboration with Milan, Italy-based Istituto Di Moda Burgo.
The collaboration was agreed to in order to embrace a global approach and exposure to the students.
IDA will be the master franchise of IMB in India and will be setting up branches across India. IDA will provide all the diplomas and certificate courses to Indian students. The certifications coming from IMB will be provided exclusively by IDA across India, the release said.
“We ask for attention and commitment and in exchange, we will offer you all the instruments to join the work system. Me and my employee’s satisfaction is to see that you are interested and motivated and see that you are growing in an intellectual, artistic and technical way. It’s more than 50 years that I am enjoying this great satisfaction,” IMB president Fernando Burgo said in a statement.
Burgo added he is also looking forward to the influx of Indian talents in this field where the collaboration would help two folds.
The students will get exposure to some of the most renowned veterans, helping them get one step closer to their fashion dreams, as well as working alongside such stalwarts that will open new frontiers for the students in design fields, the release added.
They would also have the honor to attend, participate and show their talents at the IMB fashion show held each year in India, it added.
They would also have the opportunity to be a part of the runway events held at each IMB location exclusively, the release said.
IDA has always strived to provide the best learning experience to their learners in the field of fashion design, interior design, architecture, makeup artistry and photography, it notes.
Additionally, IDA, for the purpose of providing world class educational experience, has tied up with IMB for progressions and unique design programs, the release continued.
The partnership will open doors to students to hone their talents at international level with student exchange programs and mobility programs with unlimited job opportunities across the globe.
IMB has over 60 years of teaching experience in the fashion sector and has successfully spread out its methodology and passion around the world in countries like Austria, New Zealand, China and Japan, among others. The students of IDA will get the best of experience and knowledge through the veterans of fashion in Milan which stands out as the fashion capital of the world, it said.
IMB, in alliance with IDA, will offer design courses providing a professional knowhow about the fashion system; expanding the vision and international competitiveness of students, diversifying and globalizing fashion and styling studies, thus engaging students academically, culturally and professionally, according to the release.
Through their curriculum, methodology, internships and best mentors, students will find their unique voices and explore their aspirations, the release says.
IDA will provide international diplomas and certified courses along with a horizon of opportunities with different well-known brands across the world to start their journey in the fashion world, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.