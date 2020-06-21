Indian hospitals have welcomed their first batch of ultraviolet sterilizers with open arms.
Struggling with the current pandemic, India has welcomed its first batch of ultraviolet sterilizers to step up its fight against coronavirus. Instant contactless sterilization is the need of the hour for fighting this pandemic, and this opportunity was grabbed by NevonSolutions Pvt. Ltd., an Indian tech innovation company to enable India to fight the coronavirus, the company said in a news release.
Nevonsolutions now has not one but a series of UV sterilizers – UVLizer series – to fight COVID-19.
It is a demonstrated innovation that has been utilized to effectively deactivate virus, bacteria and microorganisms by modifying their DNA chain beyond recovery, the release said.
UVLizers take into consideration simple and quick inactivation of virus, bacteria and microbes without the use of water or chemicals. Working on low power the UVLizers are assets for immediate sterilization using directional UV rays, the company said.
The director at NevonSolutions, Neeraj P. Sawant, who was stunned after observing the helpless conditions all around the world during the coronavirus lockdown, started research on UV-C as a coronavirus killer in early March for the development of UV devices in India, according to the release.
The company said that the major problem was that there was no way to sanitize things that people are in contact with as the water and synthetic compounds couldn't be utilized on work areas, reports, gadgets, wallets, couch, beds, etc.
Sawant perused recordings of Chinese clinics where robots were being used to sterilize viruses.
Apart from confronting a ton of issues including staff unavailability in Mumbai during the lockdown, no hardware providers, no acknowledgment from the government, numerous attempts to duplicate and create comparative gadgets, his and his partner Rohit Sawant’s hard work paid off, and the company made a total of five products of quality UV sterilizer series and are now shipping globally, the company said.
