SOFIA — India's president is hailing his country's strategic partnership with the European Union to work together on issues like terrorism and climate change.
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said after talks with his Bulgaria counterpart Rumen Radev Sept. 5 that both countries agree “that terrorism poses a great threat to humanity and a strong response is required to deal with this menace.”
India and Bulgaria are looking to deepen economic ties and to intensify cooperation on climate change, sustainable development and tourism.
Kovind invited Bulgaria to become a key partner of India in the defense and IT sectors.
The Indian head of state thanked Bulgaria for supporting his country's bid to become a U.N. Security Council permanent member.
Kovind is on a European tour, which includes visits to Cyprus and Czech Republic.
