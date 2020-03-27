NEW DELHI — India’s central bank March 27 cut its key interest rate by a sizable 75 basis points to 4.4% from 5.15% to ease financing troubles caused by the coronavirus outbreak and help revive the economy.
That’s the lowest benchmark rate the Reserve Bank of India has charged on lending to commercial banks, its so-called “repo rate,” since March 2010.
The announcement by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das came a day after India’s finance ministry announced a 1.7 trillion ($22 billion) economic stimulus package. The package included delivering grains and lentil rations for three months to 800 million people, some 60% of the world’s second-most populous country.
The RBI held a monetary policy committee meeting nearly a week early to cope with the disruptions to the economy due to a three-week lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.
The RBI will also allow banks a 3-month moratorium on payments of installments on loans.
IANS adds from Washington: The coronavirus has taken the world economy to a recession which will be as bad or worse than the financial meltdown of 2009, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said March 27.
"It is clear that we have entered a recession, as bad or worse than 2009," she said in an online press briefing.
Georgieva said that a key concern of the "sudden stop" of the world economy is a wave of bankruptcies and layoffs that can not only undermine the recovery but can erode the fabric of our society.
For the emerging markets, she said the fund's estimates financial need of about $2.5 trillion to come of the current crisis. But she warned that the estimate is on the lower side. Over 80 countries already have requested emergency aid from the International Monetary Fund.
The IMF chief said that though in recession, a recovery is very much possible in 2021 if the virus is contained across the globe.
"We do project a recovery in 2021. In fact, there may be a sizeable rebound but only if we succeed in containing the virus everywhere and prevent liquidity problems from becoming a solvency issue," Georgieva said.
