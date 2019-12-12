NEW DELHI (IANS) — India's economy has entered the stagflation phase with the key macro-economic data showing dwindling manufacturing activity as the subdued demand conditions contracted the October factory output by 3.8 percent.
The worsening trend has also been spotted in the Consumer Price Index as an increase in food prices lifted the November retail inflation to 5.54 percent, up from 4.62 percent in October.
However, the industrial output measured through the index of industrial production suggests that downward production spiral has somewhat been arrested with the October output declining only 3.8 percent against 4.3 percent in September.
The factory output growth rate in October was nowhere near the rise of 8.4 percent recorded in the year-ago month.
Stagflation or recession-inflation is a condition of slow economic growth and relatively high joblessness, or economic stagnation, accompanied by increasing prices, or inflation. It's also defined as inflation and a decline in gross domestic product.
According to the IIP data, the manufacturing sector output rate contracted 2.1 percent in October from a YoY rise of 8.2 percent, and mining activity declined 8 percent from a YoY growth of 7.3 percent and the sub-index of electricity generation was 12.2 percent lower from a rise of 10.8 percent.
Among the six use-based classification groups, the output of primary goods, which has the highest weight of 34.04, fell by six percent. Nonetheless, the output of intermediate goods, which has the second highest weight, zoomed 22.2 percent.
While consumer non-durables output slipped 1.1 percent, consumer durables declined 18 percent. Output of infrastructure or construction goods decreased 9.2 percent and capital goods' production, 21.9 percent.
According to the October IIP data, 18 of the 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector showed negative growth against the year-ago month.
In terms of retail inflation, November's reading was higher than the year-ago month, when it stood at 2.33 percent.
As per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) inflated to 10.01 percent during November from an expansion of 7.89 percent in October and (-)2.61 percent rise reported for the corresponding month of last year.
The CPI data assumes significance as the Reserve Bank of India in its latest monetary policy review kept the key lending rates unchanged on account of rising retail inflation. In the monetary policy statement, the RBI predicted the CPI-based inflation to rise in the coming quarters.
The data also indicated that retail inflation has breached the medium-term target of the RBI to contain CPI inflation within 4 percent with a band of +/- 2 percent.
Product-wise, prices of vegetables, eggs, meat and fish pushed the retail inflation higher on the YoY basis, and the decline in 'fuel and light' prices limited the overall food inflation.
Some economists have termed the current economic scenario as 'stagflation' as the real interest rate now stands at (-)0.39 percent as November CPI-based inflation came in at 5.54 per cent while repo rate is 5.15 percent.
"Today's inflation and growth print depicts a grim picture of stagflation. Excluding vegetables, the inflation was 2.9 percent," Edelweiss Securities' Economist Madhavi Arora said.
"Nonetheless, the trickle down of vegetable inflation could mean that December's inflation print could even touch 6 per cent. Clearly, the RBI is facing a dilemma of overshooting inflation, undershooting growth and fragile fiscal situation," Arora said.
Sunil Kumar Sinha, Director, Public Finance, and Principal Economist at India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra), said retail inflation was expected to firm up in the second half of FY20 due to base effect.
"Although unseasonal rain leading to destruction of some crops, especially onion, may have something to do with this rise in retail inflation, Ind-Ra has been highlighting that food inflation may soon turn into a cause of worry," said Sinha.
On IIP, Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA, said, "Despite an unfavorable base effect and the disruption caused by the late withdrawal of monsoon, the pace of the YoY degrowth in industrial output narrowed in October compared with September. Nevertheless, industrial production has recorded a sobering contraction for three months in a row."
According to M. Govinda Rao, Chief Economic Advisor, Brickwork Ratings, the continued contraction in industrial output as shown by 3.8 percent contraction in IIP is also a cause of concern.
"These indicate that the GDP growth in the industry sector in the third quarter may not be different from the second quarter. Even the high growth witnessed in public administration and defence in the second quarter may not materialize, and the economy may actually slide further," Rao said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.