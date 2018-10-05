MUMBAI — India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined $1.26 billion during the week ended Sept. 28, official data showed Oct. 5.
According to the Reserve Bank of India weekly statistical supplement, the overall forex reserves decreased to $400.52 billion from $401.79 billion reported for the week ended Sept. 21.
India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and the RBI's position with the International Monetary Fund.
Segment-wise, FCAs – the largest component of the forex reserves – plunged by $1.16 billion to $376.24 billion during the week under review.
Besides the U.S. dollar, FCAs consist of nearly 20-30 percent of major global currencies.
The RBI weekly statistical supplement showed that the value of the country's gold reserves decreased. It went down by $70.7 million to $20.34 billion.
As per the data, the SDRs' value fell by $10.4 million to $1.47 billion, while the country's reserve position with the IMF decreased by $14.6 million to $2.46 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.