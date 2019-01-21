UNITED NATIONS — The International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook Update, released by chief economist Gita Gopinath Jan. 21, said that India's economy is expected to grow by 7.5 percent in the 2019-20 fiscal year, keeping an upward trajectory as the rest of the world slumps.
India will continue to be the world's fastest growing major economy, the report said.
The IMF's flagship report said that India's growth was estimated to be 7.3 percent for the current fiscal year and forecast to rise to 7.7 percent in 2020-21.
"India's economy is poised to pick up in 2019, benefiting from lower oil prices and a slower pace of monetary tightening than previously expected, as inflation pressures ease," the report said.
At the launch of the report in Davos, Switzerland, Gopinath said: "The global expansion is weakening and at a rate that is somewhat faster than expected."
She said the update projects global growth at 3.5 percent in 2019, a downward revision of 0.2 per cent from the October report, and 3.6 percent in 2020, a reduction of 0.1 percent.
"We believe the risks to more significant downward corrections are rising."
However, she also said, "While this does not mean we are staring at a major downturn, it is important to take stock of the many rising risks."
Gopinath, a former adviser to the Kerala government and highly regarded professor at Harvard University, took over as the chief economist of the IMF in January, becoming the first woman to hold the key post in global economic policy-making.
She blamed the trade tensions and worsening financial conditions for the bleak outlook. "Higher trade uncertainty will further dampen investment and disrupt global supply chains," she said.
The IMF saw China's growth slipping from 6.6 per cent last year to 6.2 per cent this year.
The World Bank's projections published earlier this month for India's growth in the current and next fiscal years match those of the IMF, but is lower at 7.5 percent for 2020-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.