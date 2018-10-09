NEW DELHI — Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Oct. 8 that Indian companies will continue to buy Iranian oil in November despite the looming U.S. sanctions on that country.
"We have to fulfill our own domestic requirements. Some of our companies have already nominated their quota for November," said the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, while referring to import of Iran's oil by Indian companies.
"We expect the global leaders will understand our requirements," he said on the sidelines of the Energy Forum here.
The minister's comments come before the U.S. sanctions on Iran kick in from Nov. 4. Currently, India heavily relies on Iran for crude oil imports.
On last week's excise duty and fuel price cut, the minister said these prices will not be deregulated.
On Oct. 4, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a cut in excise duty by Rs 1.50 a liter. Additionally, the state-owned oil marketing companies have been mandated to reduce prices of petrol and diesel by Re 1 a liter.
