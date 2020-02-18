NEW DELHI – India and the U.S. will have an opportunity to iron out key differences in reaching a limited bilateral trade agreement during President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to India.
Trade experts said that the U.S. and India have resumed trade negotiations for a limited or mini-bilateral trade agreement, which includes greater access to Indian and American companies in each other's markets.
Trump will be on his maiden India trip from Feb. 24 through Feb. 26. He will travel to New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Agra.
The agreement has become crucial for India since the country has withdrawn itself from RCEP negotiations.
Besides, economy watchers said that a smooth trade relation with the U.S. might give a boost to exports, which in theory should lift India out of its stagflation phase.
Stagflation is an economic trend marked by rising inflation and falling GDP growth.
Recently, the February 2020 report of Moody's Investors Service's Global Trade Monitor said "the U.S. and India could finalize a limited bilateral trade agreement" during the current month.
Commenting on the prospects of a mini trade deal, Edelweiss Securities' economist Madhavi Arora said that though the U.S. share in India's exports has halved since 2005, it is still a significant player in the country's export pie.
"The U.S. is still the only outlier developed market which is growing at this point of time. So, it is important to ensure that our pie in global and U.S. exports does not shrink further," she said.
M. Govinda Rao, chief economic adviser at Brickwork Ratings, said: "The approval of the sale of the Integrated Air Defense Weapon System leaves room for strategic cooperation and agreement to export strategic weapons to India from the U.S. Wider cooperation and agreement in trading of goods and services is still a work in progress."
However, the cancellation of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer's proposed trip to India has slightly subdued the prospects of reaching an agreement during the U.S. president's visit.
"The decision to cancel the visit by Robert Lighthizer to India ahead of President Trump's visit is not very encouraging. Trump's visit may open up vistas for greater cooperation," Rao said.
On its part, EEPC India said that it will welcome any form of trade agreement and hoped that the duty hike on steel and aluminum products from India will be reversed.
At present, the bilateral relationship is facing headwinds of trade disputes.
In 2018, the U.S. went against India at the WTO, alleging that New Delhi was subsidizing exports.
The U.S. has also rolled back the export benefits for over 1,900 items under its generalized system of preference program.
"The proposed trade deal may lead to the reinstatement of the GSP benefits and greater access of Indian steel, aluminum, automotive and engineering products to the U.S. market," said Suman Chowdhury, president of Acuite Ratings & Research.
"However, this may also lead to lower import duties on agriculture and farm products from U.S. as also greater access of U.S. multinational players in the domestic retail market, thereby intensifying competition and margin pressures in the food processing and the retail sector," Chowdhury added.
India-West adds: Former BJP ally Shiv Sena slammed the move by the U.S. to take India off the list of developing nations.
Reports note that the U.S. Feb. 10 removed India among some others from its list of developing countries that are exempt from investigations into whether they harm American industry with unjust subsidized exports.
The U.S. eliminated its special preferences for a list of self-declared developing countries that includes India. The GSP is America’s oldest preferential trade scheme, which offered Indian exporters tariff-free access. This move by the U.S. to take off India from the list of developing nations is expected to stop all chances of India reclaiming its benefits under the GSP scheme.
According to the data from the USTR office, India is the largest beneficiary nation under the GSP, with total benefits from tariff exemptions amounting to $260 million in 2018.
According to World Bank Data, The U.S. removed India (and some other nations) from the list on account of it being a G-20 member. It held that India be regarded as a developed nation, ignoring the fact that India’s per capita Gross National Income is way below the threshold of $12,375, reports said.
India, with a per capita income of just $2,000 is miles away from the status of a developed country.
Nikhila Natarajan of IANS adds from New York: U.S.-India analysts tracking President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to India later this month are keenly watching for a much anticipated trade deal that holds the promise of ending three years of escalating trade tensions, but are dialing down expectations of this being a "transformational" moment.
Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to visit India Feb. 24 through Feb. 25 for the first time since he occupied the White House.
Speaking to reporters last week, Trump said the trade deal with India will happen if "we can make the right deal."
"I'll be watching most closely the much-anticipated trade deal, which is likely to represent some good progress in solving a handful of price caps and tariff issues, but as far as I can tell, (it) will not mark a transformational moment," Alyssa Ayres, senior fellow for India, Pakistan, and South Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations, told IANS.
Bharath Gopalaswamy, senior fellow of the Observer Research Foundation, said the "painfully negotiated" trade deal in the making will be a "win-win" for both sides.
"Other issues that are likely to come up are the evolving U.S.-Iran relations as well as the implementation of U.S.'s free and open Indo-Pacific strategy," he said.
Despite these irritants, there remains "strong compulsion" and "convergences" for the two countries to collaborate, according to Daniel Twining, president of think tank International Republican Institute.
Speaking to IANS, Twining said “the U.S. will want India to lift protectionist restrictions on its growing domestic market, and India will want more U.S. trade and investment as well as more predictability for highly skilled immigrants."
Twining said: "Both Modi and Trump also understand that more than any other factor, China's ambitions and growing influence risk undermining peace and security, and this creates convergences for the U.S. and India to cooperate - as do climate change and new frontiers in clean energy, technological transformation, and the prosperity agenda."
For several weeks now, negotiators on both sides have been working on overdrive to seal the impending trade deal, just like they did before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S. last September.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he expects to see "millions" of people on the way from the Ahmedabad airport to the Sardar Vallabhai Patel stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, where he is expected to address a massive public rally with Modi.
