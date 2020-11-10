DuPont Oct. 1 named four technology leaders to the company’s most distinguished technical rank of Laureates, including Sourav Sengupta.
The new 2020 class of Laureates also includes Richard Jackson from DuPont Safety and Construction, and Charlotte Horsmans Poulsen and Christophe Fremaux from DuPont Nutrition and Biosciences
Sengupta is with DuPont Safety and Construction.
“I'm tremendously honored to welcome these innovators to this year's class of Laureates and congratulate them on their achievements,” said Alexa Dembek, SVP and chief technology and sustainability officer at DuPont. “Through their tenacity, technical expertise, scientific acumen and leadership, these four leaders have reached the pinnacle of their respective fields, transforming industries and truly living our purpose to empower the world with the essential innovations to thrive.”
Sengupta has had a long and remarkable career in DuPont for almost 30 years. An innovator and consummate problem-solver, Sengupta is a leader in many areas of catalysis and chemical engineering, said a press release. His work in heterogeneous catalysis, particularly in hydrogenation, hydrodeoxygenation, and hydrogen cyanide synthesis, has had far-reaching influence, evident from the sheer volume of his publications and the invited lectures he has given.
Some of the articles the Indian American has published have received more than one hundred citations and have been the basis of new research.
“I feel awed and humbled by the fact that I am now part of a community of eminent scientists, engineers, and innovators, who have achieved this milestone before me, and whom I have always looked up to and admired for their technical contributions to DuPont’s long legacy of innovation,” said Sengupta in the release.
Over his career he has invented, innovated, and implemented a plethora of new processes and products including, a cheaper and inherently safer process for the synthesis of an aramid fiber monomer; a modular, on-site, and on-demand hydrogen cyanide manufacturing process using induction heating technology; a continuous fixed bed hydrogenation reactor technology for the production of a key intermediate used in the synthesis of Sevoflurane, an inhalation anesthetic; a breakthrough technology for one of the steps in a bio-derived monomer process, a higher activity sulfuric acid catalyst; and a novel hydrodeoxygenation catalyst, his bio notes.
A collaborative leader and a great team player, Sengupta knows how to get results solving business, plant, and process related problems, starting with a creative approach to his work. Sengupta marries an in-depth knowledge of the fundamentals of science with a keen and meticulous sense of detail, the release noted.
He is very generous with his time when counseling, coaching, or mentoring younger colleagues, both professionally and personally, and is a great role model and has had a positive impact on the lives and careers of many colleagues over the years, it added.
Importantly, Sengupta is a recognized world-class expert in the catalysis community and the recipient of the 2015 Catalysis Club of Philadelphia Award, a prestigious award in the field of catalysis in North America. He has more than 80 U.S. patents, provisional patents, publications in peer-reviewed journals, presentations in national and international conferences, and invited talks, it says.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering at Jadavpur University, M. Tech. in Chemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, PG Diploma in Industrial Management from Indian Institute of Science, and his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Delaware.
Sengupta joined DuPont in 1991 and has made lasting contributions across many businesses since that time. He is currently supporting the global Safety & Construction Integrated Operations Manufacturing Technology organization.
This year, DuPont changed the title from Fellow to Laureate to reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to advance and accelerate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, the release said.
To achieve the highly prestigious level of Laureate, individuals are nominated by their peers and undergo a rigorous selection process based on their technical and business leadership.
All Laureates have strong track records of exceptional contributions which have materially contributed to DuPont’s business success. Through both personal contributions and collaboration with others, these innovation leaders translate their scientific and technical knowledge, skills and commitment into results with significant impact for global customers.
