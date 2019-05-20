HealthEC May 6 announced that its chief information officer Sita Kapoor was named the recipient of Health Data Management's 2019 Most Powerful Women in Healthcare IT Award.
Kapoor has been recognized for her efforts in population health management and value-based care, the firm said in a news release. Among 50 women cited for their contributions to healthcare IT, Kapoor was recognized for her achievements as a healthcare IT vendor executive.
“I’m honored to receive this award and be part of such an amazing group of leaders,” the Indian American CIO said in a statement. “As healthcare transitions to population health and value-based care, there are incredible opportunities for technology companies and the women driving change within these organizations.”
Kapoor oversees a team of engineers and analysts who design, build and deploy data analytics and care management technologies to improve the health of diverse patient populations.
She and her team apply mathematical and computing models in the custom development of large-scale data integration and analytics solutions that empower physicians and health-care organizations to identify and engage at-risk patients requiring closer medical attention.
Prior to HealthEC, she was part of an engineering team that programmed the navigational backup system for the U.S. Air Force's F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and worked on a NASA project interpreting encrypted satellite data to prevent spacecraft communication failure, her bio notes.
Kapoor holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Rutgers University and earned a master’s degree in computer science from Stevens Institute of Technology.
In addition to her work at HealthEC, she co-founded HealthCare InfoXchange India Pvt. Ltd., a healthcare company that aims to simplify processes related to healthcare in India, and established a non-profit entity supporting humanitarian projects in India, it said.
