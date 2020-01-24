From a “happy accident,” Indian American entrepreneur Darpan Munjal has created a naming platform that has helped tens of thousands of businesses.
What started as an experiment in 2011 when Munjal, a native of New Delhi, was struggling to come up with a snappy name for a venture waiting to launch, turned into Squadhelp, a company with a unique approach of crowdsourcing that has successfully helped in excess of 25,000 businesses from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies.
In hindsight, he never assumed Squadhelp would grow to become a large business; the initial intention was to share the platform as a resource for other entrepreneurs who were in similar name-stump situation.
“However, as the platform grew organically, Squadhelp began receiving a healthy number of customers as well as our brainstorming community through word of mouth,” Munjal told India-West.
Squadhelp is a unique naming platform that utilizes crowdsourcing with advanced technology to disrupt the standard branding process.
“We have completed more than 25,000 projects working with everyone from seed-stage startups to Fortune 100 companies, with an overall customer satisfaction rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars,” Munjal explained to India-West. “We provide the opportunity to explore the best names on the web through our highly-curated domain marketplace, or you can have a more customized, agency-style experience by launching a crowdsourced naming contest.”
The company’s main goal and mission is to create a seamless experience for individuals and businesses who are seeking a phenomenal name that will allow them to build a strong brand and set them apart from the competition.
Squadhelp believes a successful business almost always starts with an intriguing idea. Its main core values include innovation: challenging the status quo and creating innovative technology; democratization: where everyone can have a great idea; communication, strong brands are important and matter; diversity: providing a breadth of diverse ideas that can help solve problems more efficiently; and opportunity: providing unique opportunities for our brainstorming community located around the world and businesses who are struggling to come up with a unique and exciting name.
The core group of individuals who benefit from Squadhelp are entrepreneurs building new startups and brand managers launching new products at larger organizations, Munjal told India-West.
“We aim to support all businesses through whatever stage they may be in whether that’s a start-up company, or a Fortune 500 business – we are here to help guide them through their naming, tagline, or logo projects from start to finish,” he added.
“We also offer a unique opportunity for brainstorming community (also called Creatives) located around the world to participate in fun, unique and exclusive contests where they can earn extra income and be a part of a businesses’ journey to finding that perfect name,” Munjal said of the company, which has received no funding at all since launching, having built itself as a successful bootstrapped company.
As for what the future holds for the company, Munjal said Squadhelp is currently looking to strongly expand its presence as thought leaders in the branding space. “We have an amazing team of internal branding experts who have now worked on thousands of projects, and we’re looking to showcase and share our knowledge,” he said. “You’ll soon see this come to fruition in a video series on how to come up with business names.”
Meanwhile, long-term, Squadhelp will continue to innovate to provide the most cutting-edge and disruptive business naming and branding solutions available, he said.
With 22 years of business experience in the e-commerce and disruptive technology industries, Munjal is a serial entrepreneur who continuously pushes Squadhelp to achieve new heights. Squadhelp is currently celebrating becoming a two-times listee on Inc 500’s list of fastest growing companies in 2019.
Munjal has obtained a pretty diverse career experience over his 25 years within the business world, from technology engineering, e-commerce and start-up experience. He first began his career as a consultant for numerous e-commerce and dotcom companies in the late 1990s.
In addition to consulting, the Indian American entrepreneur held several leadership roles with large corporations such as Sears (where he led the initial launch of Sears.com) as well as Kaplan (as the chief technology officer). He also co-founded a fashion e-Commerce startup, Fashionara.com, for the India market and raised multiple rounds of venture funding. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.
