Forbes Dec. 3 released its ninth annual “30 Under 30” list, featuring the latest class of 600 young entrepreneurs, risk-takers and game changers who are redefining what it means to innovate and lead by example, including numerous Indian Americans as well as South Asian Americans.
The Forbes 30 Under 30 list Class of 2020 includes 30 honorees for each of the 20 categories. Each honoree under 30 years old was given an in-depth evaluation over the course of Forbes’ vetting process, leveraging the organization’s wide-reaching community of skilled reporters and trusted judges, the release said.
Among the categories featured in the list included Venture Capital, Consumer Technology, Manufacturing & Industry, and Retail & E-commerce, of which at least 18 Indian American and South Asian Americans were named. (See separate India-West stories on Indian American honorees in the other categories.)
Among the honorees in the Venture Capital category was Vinay Trivedi, 29, vice president of General Atlantic.
The Indian American is a vice president on the global technology investment team at General Atlantic. He previously worked in late growth and private equity investments at Blackstone, in growth investments at SoftBank's Vision Fund and in seed-stage sourcing at Romulus Capital, his bio notes. A Harvard and Stanford GSB alum, he's personally invested in startups that include Cobalt Robotics, Imperfect Produce, Postmates and The Honest Company. Before becoming a VC, Trivedi served as a product manager at Citymapper (backed by Benchmark and Index Ventures) in London.
Consumer Technology honorees included Nikhil Goel, 28, head of product at Uber Elevate; Jesar Shah, 25, product manager at Twitter; and Hriday Kemburu, 25, Jay Patel, 25, Vinay Ramesh, 26, co-founders of Wildfire.
A native of Huntsville, Alabama, America's “Rocket City,” Goel started at Uber on the emerging markets team, before cofounding the company's Elevate division. He worked with NASA and Uber executives to establish the vision for Uber Air — a global network of all-electric, urban air taxis, the Forbes report said. He's now working with partners like Boeing ahead of a 2023 commercial launch and Goel's team also works on Uber Copter, Uber's helicopter service from Manhattan to JFK.
When Shah joined Twitter's associate managers program in 2016 at age 22, she found a passion in giving people across the globe a voice, regardless of where they lived, the Forbes report said. She then proceeded to launch a product that did just that: Twitter Lite, giving access to people in more than 100 countries and who speak more than 70 languages. Her biggest project yet, however, has been launching Twitter's first web redesign in nearly a decade.
Kemburu had the idea for Wildfire after he was nearly mugged on U.C. Berkeley's campus during his senior year. He made a Facebook post to warn students, but it reached less than 2% of campus, the Forbes report said. Kemburu and his co-founders, fellow Berkeley classmates Patel and Ramesh, decided to launch Wildfire in 2016 as a more effective way to communicate with the people right around you in real-time, like a NextDoor for the Instagram generation. So far, more than 200 colleges campuses have signed on and it has more than 300,000 monthly users, Forbes said.
Khanjan Desai, 29, co-founder of Alchemy; Moby Ahmed, 25, Akshay Sethi, 26, co-founders of ambercycle; Akshat Thirani, Sachin Lal, both 25, co-founders of Amper Technologies; Harshil Goel, 27, founder of Dyndrite; and Charu Thomas, 21, founder of Oculogx, were among the Manufacturing & Industry honorees.
Forbes reports that Desai was driving home late one night in a snowstorm with the car set on adaptive cruise when he almost plowed into a truck because the car's sensors couldn't see correctly. With Alchemy, which has raised $3.4 million, he and Chong Shen are combining proprietary nanotechnologies with existing plastics to create new supercoatings, including one that would help drivers deal with such extreme conditions, it said.
While students at U.C. Davis, chemists Sethi and Ahmed made a breakthrough discovery that allows new garments to be made entirely from used textiles, eliminating the use of new natural resources, Forbes reports. They founded Ambercycle in 2015 to commercialize technology that enables molecular separation of different fibers, such as cotton and polyester, so that they can be spun into new yarns.
Thirani is a fourth-generation manufacturer. He co-founded Amper Technologies with Philip House and Lal while a student at Northwestern University to help manufacturers digitize and improve operations with IoT analytics software.
Goel, with degrees in mathematics and engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, created software to design advanced geometries for 3D printing. He launched the startup in 2016 and has raised more than $10 million from investors including Google's Gradient Ventures, Amplify Partners and former Autodesk CEO Carl Bass, Forbes said.
Thomas, a Georgia Institute of Technology researcher, built an award-winning AR technology that makes picking orders 40% faster and 80% more accurate over existing technology. Oculogx customers include Walmart, Google and Newell Brands, and she says the technology saved one client $129,000 annually per facility.
Among the Retail & E-commerce honorees were Bunny Ghatora, 25, Taran Ghatora, 27, co-founders of Blume; Minali Chatali, 28, co-founder of Wild One; and Rooshy Roy, 29, co-founder of Aavrani.
Sisters Taran and Bunny Ghatrora started Blume in 2018 with a set of products geared toward teenage girls with changing bodies: all-natural pads, tampons, deodorant, face wash and acne treatment. In April 2019, they raised $3.3 million in a round led by Felicis Ventures and project sales of $7 million in 2020, Forbes said.
Chatani grew up in Jamaica surrounded by cats, dogs, birds, guinea pigs and fish. In 2018, the RISD grad started Wild One with a line of chic pet accessories for people who want good-looking gear. The company has nabbed distribution deals with retailers like Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and CB2, the Forbes report said.
A first-generation Indian American, Roy used to make skincare at home with her mother using ingredients like turmeric and almond oil. She started Aavrani in 2017 to offer clean, effective cosmetics rooted in ancient beauty rituals.
