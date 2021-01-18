Forbes unveiled its “30 Under 30” list recently, with several Indian American individuals named in the Social Impact category.
Among those honored in the Social Impact category were 27-year-old Viveka Hulyalkar, 23-year-old Devshi Mehrotra, and 20-year-old Trisha Prabhu.
Hulyalkar, along with fellow honoree Alex Sadhu, co-founded Beam Impact. The New York-based duo are on a mission to convert consumer behavior into cash for non-profits, the Forbes magazine profile says.
Through partnerships with companies like IKEA and Sundae School, Beam's app-based rewards program allows users to donate 1 percent of purchases at no extra cost, it said. They co-founded Beam Impact in 2017.
Prior to her time at Beam, Hulyalkar, a Brown University graduate, held various roles at The Synergos Institute, Let’s Be Well RED, the Supreme Court of India, Ambassador Nirupama Rao’s office, McKinsey & Company, and Getting Out and Staying Out.
Mehrotra, along with Leslie Jones-Dove, is co-founder of JusticeText. An audiovisual evidence management software that generates automated transcripts of body camera footage, interrogation videos, and jail calls, JusticeText expedites the pre-trial preparation time and allows public defenders to analyze crucial data, the profile notes.
The University of Chicago grads are currently piloting their software with public defense agencies in Houston, Cincinnati, Washington D.C., Queens, and have raised funding from 500 Startups, among others, it said.
Harvard student Prabhu is the creator of ReThink, a patented technology that detects and stops cyberbullying before it happens.
When a user downloads the ReThink app, its "ReThink Keyboard" – a custom-built keyboard with the power to detect offensive messages – replaces the mobile device's default keyboard, the profile says.
ReThink has partnered with groups like Scholastic and the U.S. State Department, is available in six languages, and has been featured on TED and “Shark Tank,” the Forbes profile elaborated.
The 10th Annual Forbes “30 Under 30” list featured 600 young entrepreneurs, activists, scientists and entertainers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.