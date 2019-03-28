Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in commercial data, analytics and insights for businesses, March 26 announced that it has named Neeraj Sahai the new president of Dun & Bradstreet International.
Sahai will be based at the company's New Jersey headquarters.
"Dun & Bradstreet is fortunate to have two exceptional leaders, Neeraj and Gil (Shaked, who was named chief technology officer in the same news release), join our executive team at this critical moment in our trajectory," said Dun & Bradstreet president Stephen C. Daffron.
"Their collective vision and deep experience are a powerful combination as we drive greater momentum with our customers and partners around the globe," he added.
As president of the international arm of the firm, Sahai will work closely with Daffron and chief executive officer Anthony Jabbour to align the company's businesses and joint ventures in Asia, India, The United Kingdom, Ireland, as well as the Dun & Bradstreet worldwide network of partners, around the firm's go-to-market strategy and growth opportunity, according to a firm news release.
"I'm pleased to join Dun & Bradstreet at such a momentous time in the company's story," said Sahai in a statement. "International growth will be key to our next chapter and working with Anthony and Stephen I'm confident that we can bring innovation and opportunity to our partners and customers around the world."
The Indian American joins the company from Standard & Poor's Ratings where he was serving in the same capacity. Prior to S&P, Sahai held several leadership roles with Citigroup across Securities & Fund Services, Global Transaction Services and Capital Markets and Banking.
As president of Standard & Poor’s Ratings, he initiated the transformation of the business; improved margins by 25 percent in one year; managed the complex implementation of Dodd-Frank in nine months; and positioned the franchise to succeed in a more dynamic environment, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Earlier, Sahai had a distinguished career with Citigroup. As business head of Securities & Fund Services, he led a roughly $3 billion revenue business, spanning more than 60 countries with about 3,000 clients and 15-plus product lines.
He out-performed the competition by developing sound strategies, market-leading product innovation, hiring a world class team, and spearheading around 10 strategic acquisitions/divestitures, the profile notes.
As chief financial officer of Global Transaction Services, a $5 billion business in 100-plus countries at that time, Sahai almost doubled its growth in three years, it said.
As Audit & Risk Review head of Capital Markets and Banking, Sahai welded teams from three legacy organizations into one effective group that dealt with some of the most sensitive and complex issues in the company’s history, the bio continued.
Having joined Citigroup in 1984, he quickly progressed to positions of greater responsibility, it said.
Additionally, Sahai has served as a board member for CRISIL, DTCC and ISSA. He was a member of the SWIFT securities committee; and has received numerous industry and Citibank awards.
He has an M.B.A. from Clarkson University, an M.A. from the Delhi School of Economics, a bachelor's from Hindu College and an AMP from the Wharton School of Business.
"Neeraj has an impressive track record of substantially improving business performance, and his experience will be instrumental in unlocking and expanding our business potential across the globe," Daffron added.
