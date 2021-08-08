HubSpot, a developer and marketer of software products for marketing, sales, and customer service, founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah in 2006, announced Aug. 4 that the company’s chief customer officer, Yamini Rangan, will take over as CEO. The Indian American executive’s appointment will be effective Sept. 7 as current CEO Halligan steps into the role of executive chairman.
“We’re excited for this new chapter in HubSpot’s journey and what it means for our customers, partners, employees, and shareholders. The combination of our founders’ vision and leadership, with Yamini’s extensive experience scaling high-growth companies, means HubSpot’s future is exceptionally bright,” said Halligan.
“She’s proven she can lead HubSpot, and I’m excited to partner with her for many years to come in my new role as executive chairman. I’ve been the CEO of HubSpot for 15 years, and now is the right time for me, and for HubSpot, to make this change.”
Rangan joined HubSpot in 2020 as chief customer officer from Dropbox, bringing over 25 years of experience in technology across CRM, ERP, and collaboration markets from companies including Dropbox, Workday, and SAP, according to the press release. Her operational excellence combined with deep empathy for customers has not only led our business to a new level of growth over the past year, but has been foundational in supporting our customers and partners during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
Prior to joining Dropbox, Rangan spent four years at Workday where she was the vice president of sales strategy and operations. She has a bachelor's degree in electronics engineering, a master's in computer engineering, and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. In 2019, Rangan was recognized as one of the Most Influential Women in Business by the San Francisco Business Times.
Rangan has been overseeing day-to-day operations at HubSpot since March 2021, managing board meetings, earnings calls and key hiring and growth initiatives. working closely with co-founder and CTO Dharmesh Shah.
Of her new role, Rangan said, “It’s the honor of a lifetime to partner with our founders to write HubSpot’s next chapter. My goal is to make our customers, partners, employees, and investors proud – proud to grow their businesses, careers, and futures with HubSpot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.