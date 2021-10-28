3BL Media Oct. 25 announced the recipients of the 2021 Responsible CEO of the Year Awards, with Indian American executives Revathi Advaithi and Nandita Bakhshi named among the honorees.
Advaithi, the CEO of Flex, was named the Responsible CEO of the Year: Worldwide Impact.
Bakhshi, the president and CEO of Bank of the West and co-CEO of BNP Paribas USA, was named Responsible CEO of the Year: Brands Taking Stands Leadership.
3BL Media presents these awards to corporate executives who embody bold, innovative leadership in delivering on environmental, social and governance commitments—and this year’s awardees demonstrate a commitment to ESG, worldwide and community impact, transparency and brands taking stands leadership, the news release said.
Whether it was by navigating the pandemic, committing to ESG transparency, investing in the community, building a new sustainable company, using the power of their leadership position to empower a new wave of female leaders and innovators, this year’s honorees have helped to define responsible leadership, the release notes.
"Exceptional leaders are rewarded for the financial performance of the companies they lead, but it's rare when they are celebrated for putting people and planet on the same plane as profit," Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media, said in a statement.
“We congratulate the 2021 Responsible CEO Award winners for using their leadership position to drive environmental, social and governance performance and transparency," Armon added.
In her more than 30-year career in banking, Bakhshi has worked in roles from teller to CEO and advanced through corporate leadership positions with TD Bank, Washington Mutual (now JP Morgan Chase), FleetBoston (now Bank of America), and First Data (now Fiserv), according to her bio.
She has a proven record of innovative thought leadership on environmental, social and governance issues, it notes.
Advaithi assumed the role of CEO in February 2019 and is responsible for architecting the company’s strategic direction and leading Flex through a transformation that is defining a new era in manufacturing, according to her bio. Along with Flex’s strong workforce spanning 30 countries, Advaithi is focused on driving technology innovation, supply chain, and responsible, sustainable manufacturing solutions across various industries and end markets.
Prior to Flex, she was president and chief operating officer for the electrical sector business for Eaton, a power management company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.