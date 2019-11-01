Top Indian American business executives and entrepreneurs will be featured speakers at the Threads 2019 Conference, announced the World Hindu Council of America, a national cultural organization dedicated to raising awareness, serving the community and cultivating Hindu values.
The Threads Conference, which will be held Nov. 1-3 at Hilton Woburn Hotel in Woburn, Massachusetts, is the first of its kind, with a mission to tell the story of Indian Hindu Americans and their contribution to American business, society, technology, education and health, among other areas, according to a news release.
During the three-day conference, there will be panel discussions on a number of topics, including arts and aesthetics, industry and commerce, public service and advocacy, holistic living, technology and entrepreneurship, medicine and biotechnology, and science of consciousness, among other topics, it said.
The group of speakers includes Dr. Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum; Dr. Udit Batra, chief executive officer of MilliporeSigma; Mukesh Chatter, general partner at NeoNet Capital LLC; Jit Saxena, founder of Netezza; Dr. Amar Sawhney, chairman of Ocular Therapeutix; and Ram Sudireddy, co-founder, president and CEO of Bento.
More information, and to register, can be found by visiting www.threads2019.org, or by contacting info@threads2019.org.
