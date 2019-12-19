Among the categories featured in the Forbes’ ninth annual “30 Under 30” list, featuring the latest class of 600 young entrepreneurs, risk-takers and game changers who are redefining what it means to innovate and lead by example, as Art & Style, Food & Drink, Marketing & Advertising and Media, which again numerous Indian Americans and South Asian Americans. (See separate India-West stories on Indian American honorees in the other categories.)
The Art & Style category honorees released Dec. 3 included Shilpa Yarlagadda, 23, co-founder of Shiffon; and Sarah Abbasi, 29, a Pakistani American fashion designer of sahroo.
Yarlagadda launched her direct-to-consumer fine jewelry label Shiffon Co. from her dorm room in 2017, during her freshman year at Harvard. Her signature product, the adjustable Duet Pinky Ring, has since been spotted on Michelle Obama, Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Serena Williams and Nicole Kidman. Yarlagadda donates half of Shiffon's profits to women-led companies through its nonprofit arm, the Startup Girl Foundation, which strives to empower female entrepreneurs worldwide, the Forbes report notes.
In 2017 Abbasi left a job as a management consultant to start an eco-conscious clothing brand. Her designs were inspired by matching sets worn by women in Pakistan, where she spent part of her childhood, Forbes said. In Sahroo's first year the bestselling item was a white pantsuit, many purchased by brides as an alternative to a gown.
Food & Drink honorees included one Indian American: Akshay Bhardwaj, 26, executive chef of Junoon.
Bhardwaj has served as the executive chef of Junoon in New York City since 2016. Under his leadership, Junoon earned one Michelin Star for three years. A highly anticipated fast-casual concept, Junoon Social, is also in the works, his Forbes bio notes.
Marketing & Advertising honorees had six honorees, including Karan Walia, 29, Sobi Walia, 25, co-founders of Cluep; Sameen Karim, 26, Akash Malhotra, 28, co-founders at Eventable; Sheba Roy, 27, global partner marketing lead at Google; and Sivakami Sambasivam, 29, founding team member at GoodRx.
The cofounders of Toronto-based ad-tech company Cluep were early to using artificial intelligence in advertising and even have a patent for their deep-learning algorithm. Founded in 2012 by the Walias and Anton Mamonov, Cluep's AI-powered tools analyze videos, photos and text across a variety of platforms to re-target users with relevant ads, the Forbes report said. The company, which has 40 people in four countries, raised only $500,000 from angel investors but has brought in 65 million Canadian dollars in revenue since it started while running 2,000 campaigns for 700 brands including Starbucks, Amazon and McDonald's.
Malhotra and Karim co-founded Eventable, which enables brands to drive action and engage their customers with digital calendars. Users can opt-in to receive events from brands in Google Cal, iCal and Outlook, among others. Clients include Nintendo, Ulta Beauty, MTV, Sony Music, Alzheimer's Association, NFL, Bud Light, Conde Nast and FanDuel. Raised $1.2 million, claim more than 18 million users and have doubled monthly recurring revenue in the last 12 months, the Forbes report said.
Before she was landing multimillion-dollar partnership deals at Google, Roy was channel marketing lead for Dell's cybersecurity division and also was a partner at the Y Combinator-backed startup Munch On Me, the Forbes report said. She's also kick-starting a diversity and inclusion program that pairs global tech companies with high-achieving college students from minority groups and others with financial challenges.
In 2012, Sambasivam became a founding team member at the prescription startup GoodRx, which tackles the issue of soaring prescription drug prices, the report notes. More than 10 million Americans use GoodRx's website and mobile app to save money on medications. GoodRx has saved Americans more than $15 billion. Sambasivam serves as the senior vice president of consumer marketing, it said.
The Media category featured Snigdha Sur, 29, founder of The Juggernaut. Sur founded The Juggernaut, a site and newsletter dedicated to South Asian news, out of frustration with the lack of media coverage. She serves as CEO and has raised $1 million from investors, the Forbes report says.
