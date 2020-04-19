MCLEAN, Virginia – Harmonia Holdings Group, LLC, a federal contractor headquartered in the DC Metro region and with offices in multiple locations nationwide, last week launched an initiative to help support local businesses impacted by the pandemic. Harmonia is offering each of its nearly 400 employees $40 each week to order food, either for delivery or takeout, from their favorite local restaurant.
Pallabi Saboo, Indian American CEO of Harmonia, said: "We have been very fortunate thus far. We are a federal contractor and all of our agency clients have allowed us to continue performing our work via telework. The impact to our business is thus minimal and it would be unconscionable of us to not do something to help our local small businesses. This program is a way to give our employees a weekly break from cooking at home, while at the same time supporting their respective local communities."
Harmonia has set the program up through Grubhub, a national food delivery/order for takeout service. Grubhub has set up accounts for each employee with an initial $40 credit that will be paid for by Harmonia. Harmonia will top the credit to $40 each Friday and expects to do this for at least the next four weeks. Harmonia will also pay any fees associated with the accounts and orders so each employee can spend the full $40 at their favorite local joint each week.
"We realize not all of our employees may be comfortable ordering food for takeout or delivery, and that is their choice. Our hope is that most of our employees will avail themselves of this program. More importantly, we hope that other companies who have not been impacted will follow our lead. This could be a great way to pump some money back into our local economies." said Dr. Marc Abrams, co-founder and CTO for Harmonia.
Harmonia is a mid-sized minority woman-owned federal contractor serving both civilian and defense agencies. It is headquartered in Mclean, VA, and has offices in Blacksburg VA; Charlottesville, VA; Alexandria, VA; Overland Park, KS; Huntsville, AL; and San Diego, CA. Harmonia's agency clients include several agencies within the US Department of Agriculture, including the Food and Nutrition Service, Farm Product and Conservation, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and Agriculture Marketing Service, and Food Safety and Inspection Service. It also supports the US Patents and Trademark Office and is the prime IT contractor supporting the U.S. Census Bureau's Census 2020. It has developed multiple innovating solutions for the U.S. Navy and other agencies within the Department of Defense and has received several awards and recognition for its work.
