Carnegie Mellon University celebrated groundbreaking scientific startups at LaunchCMU, an entrepreneurial showcase featuring technology and research, at the Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship, the university said in an Oct. 16 news release.
Among the CMU ventures on display included Root Health, an app co-founded by Indian American alumnus Raj Sharma.
Root Health, which presented at the poster session during the “Science@CMU” event, is a mobile application which its chief operating officer and CMU second-year M.B.A. student Parul Aggarwal called “the next best app for patient management in clinical trials,” according to the university report.
Aggarwal spoke very highly of the support she has received as a Tepper School of Business student.
"There is no limit to the opportunities, no limit to the people who want to help," she said. "The first day I came for a school visit — the day of my interview — was the very day I knew I wanted to be here. I made it known that I wanted to be here, no matter what."
The "Science@CMU" event featured companies such as LumiShield Technologies, a Carnegie Mellon spinoff developing sustainable aluminum electroplating to be used as an alternative to heavy metal-based anti-corrosion coatings.
"The Swartz Center recognizes and celebrates the changing role of universities, not only as originators and keepers of knowledge, but also as engines for discovery and innovation," said Carnegie Mellon president Farnam Jahanian during the event. "In the last five years alone, CMU has generated 1,900 invention disclosures; more than 1,500 patents; and more than 1,300 licenses, options and other agreements executes for more than 2,300 inventors. And since 2008, more than 280 companies have been started."
LaunchCMU, sponsored by Latham & Watkins in collaboration with Oracle and Insperity, takes place each spring in Silicon Valley and each fall at CMU's main campus in Pittsburgh, Penn. Dave Mawhinney, associate teaching professor of entrepreneurship and executive director of the Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship, said Carnegie Mellon plans to introduce a third LaunchCMU in New York City.
Laurie Weingart, interim provost for Carnegie Mellon and the Richard M. and Margaret S. Cyert Professor of Organizational Behavior and Theory, highlighted the culture of interdisciplinary collaboration endemic to the Swartz Center and to Carnegie Mellon as a whole.
