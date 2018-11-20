A team from Union College took second place in a case competition at the fifth annual Wharton Undergraduate Health Management Conference in Philadelphia earlier this month, the college said in a news release.
Among the students who led the runners-up were Ruchi Raval, a biology and political science student expected to graduate in 2020; Dhruv Patel, an economics and mathematics students expected to graduate in 2019; Julian Mak of the class of 2019; and team captain Marc Perlman of the class of 2019.
The students gained real-world experience in the health care industry by solving a healthcare technology problem and presenting their recommendations to a panel of three judges, the college said.
Each team had to give a 12-minute presentation, followed by three minutes of question-and-answer, it added.
The second-place finish netted a $250 prize that was donated to a charity of the team’s choice, for which they chose the American Lung Association. Team members also collected $50 each, the college noted.
Another team from Union College also competed at the competition that featured teams from New York University and the University of Pennsylvania.
Team members of the second Union team that did not place included Jetha Tallapaneni, Sapan Shah, Aaron Wu and team captain Sahil Khullar.
The event is the nation’s largest undergraduate health care conference. Leading entrepreneurs, researchers and other panelists and speakers discussed health tech startups, bioethics, big data, the obesity/diabetes epidemics and related trends, the college said.
