Serial entrepreneur Venkat Srinivasan Oct. 19 announced the launch of a new venture capital firm, Innospark Ventures, which will provide $100 million for artificial intelligence-driven startups and ventures, primarily in early-stage companies in life sciences, business services, education and cybersecurity.
The fund hopes to provide capital and support at all stages of the innovation and entrepreneurship lifecycle, according to a news release.
“The current wave of AI is still in its early innings, and we are likely to see new architectures emerge for AI which will address the challenges of transparency, context, causality and noisy data,” Srinivasan said in a news release. “The Innospark team believes this creates enormous opportunities for startups to play a role in shaping the ecosystem of tomorrow.”
Srinivasan, who is the founder and will serve as managing director of the Boston, Mass.-based Innospark, has been a successful entrepreneur for most of his career.
The Indian American entrepreneur brings deep expertise in AI and computational algorithms, especially computational linguistics, combined with deep functional knowledge in multiple domains, including finance and accounting, the release noted.
He has founded several successful AI-led startups, including eCredit, which he sold to the Internet Capital Group. Most recently, he sold enterprise artificial intelligence platform RAGE Frameworks to Genpact Limited, his bio said.
Bringing deep AI expertise and decades of entrepreneurial experience, Innospark’s founding team appreciates the disruptive impact of artificial intelligence on the future of our society, the release said.
The team created Innospark with the goal of nurturing early and growth stage AI-led entrepreneurs around Boston, Cambridge and New England and creating funding bridges for underserved industries, it said.
Innospark is a family office fund which allows it to take a patient and proactive approach to investing. The principals invest their own money and are fully aligned with each and every entrepreneur the fund invests in. They believe that high-impact innovation can take several years, and their capital has no fixed time horizon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.