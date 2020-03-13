An Indian American woman founded a nonprofit that is driven to empower young women with the skills to launch their own businesses.
Avni Barman founded Generation She in 2018 with the intentions of closing the gender gap in the current leadership landscape.
According to the Generation She website, Barman and her team plan to close that gap by “instilling young women with a sense of ownership and entrepreneurial spirit.”
Having worked for various tech companies and always being the only female on the team, Barman was compelled to personally reassess the lack of gender diversity in technology.
While many companies have already addressed this with numerous diversity initiatives for recruiting more women, only 20 percent of women hold these tech jobs, the website notes.
While this bottom-up approach is essential, Barman and the team at Generation She say they remain far from achieving a gender balance in leadership positions and the general workforce.
Worse, every day fewer women are starting their own companies due to a variety of factors stemming from an absence of moral support and guidance at a young age, understanding of entrepreneurial risks, and lack of resources to pursue an idea, the organization said.
“Culture shifts start from the top. I believe that if we approach this problem top-down as well, with a goal to have more women leading companies, the workplace culture will naturally shift towards improved diversity,” Barman said on the site. “With this approach, we can more rapidly attain gender balance in the workplace,” she said.
To that end, Generation She has put itself out there by holding “Makeathon” events, with prominent leaders speaking to would-be female entrepreneurs.
Just recently, from Jan. 25 through Jan. 26, the nonprofit held a Makeathon event at the San Francisco-based Lyft headquarters, with leaders like Health-Ade Kombucha co-founders Vanessa Dew and Daina Trout, and Urban Decay founder Wende Zomnir among the keynote speakers.
The organization has held other events in the past, including one in Los Angeles that sold out in just days, Barman told India-West in an email.
The Los Angeles makeathon, which was held at the Snapchat headquarters, was part of the organization’s beta testing when it was known as ‘She Leads’. From its success, it evolved into the name it assumes today.
“We took She Leads, built upon it with everything we learned, and we give you: Generation She,” the company explained. “We’ve grown a lot since our beginning, and She Leads’ mission still drives us. But if you scroll back in our Instagram, or see some cute periwinkle and pink branding, that was us! We’ve just grown up,” it said.
Despite the rush of success, Generation She still needs more help.
“We are looking for high school girls, female founders, company partners, and volunteers to get involved in our mission of closing the gender gap in leadership,” Barman told India-West in an email.
Generation She is accepting of all gender identities and expressions. Its mission is to change the gender gap in the current entrepreneurship landscape, and they hope to do so by empowering and educating young women, the company explains.
The goal is to change the face of entrepreneurship, to use leadership and self-starting attitudes to do good for the world, according to the company site.
In order to do this, Generation She's community and events work to be safe spaces for all gender identities.
“We have room for you, your ideas, and your voice,” it says.
Generation She encourages and values diversity in background, nationality, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, religion, self-expression, physicality, ability, neuro-divergence, economic status, and educational background, and does not tolerate racism, sexism, queer-phobia, hateful language, ableism, bigotry, body shaming or intolerance of any kind.
More information about the organization can be found on its website, generationshe.co.
