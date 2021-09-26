The Minority Business Development Agency Sept. 23 announced 14 individuals with awards during the 2021 National MED Week Conference, with two Indian Americans named among the group.
Among the winners were Anjali Ann Ramakumaran and Jayesh Doshi.
Ramakumaran, of Ampcus Inc., was awarded with the Robert J. Brown Minority Business Enterprise of the Year.
Doshi, of Espin Technologies, was named the Minority Manufacturing Firm of the Year winner.
Ramakumaran, founder and CEO of Chantilly, Virginia-based Ampcus, is a technology-savvy entrepreneur with more than 18 years of contribution towards the design, development and delivery of leading edge technology solutions and human capital management across the globe, according to her bio. Under her leadership, she has cultivated Ampcus into a fast-growing consulting and professional services firm. For ten consecutive years (2008‐2018) she has been recognized as a top Asian American owned business by the USPAACC.
Espin Technologies, Inc., located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is part of the ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment manufacturing industry.
The 2021 Med Week Minority Enterprise Development conference took place from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.