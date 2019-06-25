More regional winners were announced throughout the U.S. as the 33rd annual Ernst & Young U.S. Entrepreneur of the Year Award competition continues to whittle down the top business heads of 2019.
Among the results of the regional competitions announced recently included those in the Pacific Northwest, Utah, Orange County, Michigan and Northwest Ohio, Northern California, New York, New Jersey, Mountain Desert, Greater Los Angeles and Gulf Coast regions.
The Pacific Northwest June 14 announced eight regional winners who will advance to the national phase of the competition. Among the winners was Rajeev Singh, chief executive officer at Seattle-based Accolade Inc., in the Innovator category.
Accolade is a personalized advocacy solution for employers and their members.
"Entrepreneurship in the Pacific Northwest is a journey we're all on together, pulling for each other, and I'm honored to represent the region on this stage with these exceptional innovators," said Singh at the awards gala.
"Entrepreneurship is in the fabric of this region, and you can feel its energy within the people and the work we're doing at Accolade. We're heads down trying to change healthcare in this country – it's a lofty goal but healthcare is too complex, costly and doesn't get the outcomes we all deserve. We appreciate opportunities to elevate our mission across the country and share the entrepreneurial spirit that thrives at Accolade."
In addition to his job at Accolade, Singh, a Western Michigan University graduate, serves as a board member for Avalara and Amperity, and as a trustee at the Seattle Children’s Hospital Foundation. He was previously the president and chief operating officer at Concur Technologies.
In the Michigan and Northwest Ohio region, 10 business heads were named winners in various categories, with Radha Gurusamy a winner in the Spirit of Entrepreneurship category.
Gurusamy is the founder and chairman at Technosoft Corporation, which was rebranded as ApexonHealth, in the Greater Detroit area of Michigan. The Indian American has served in that capacity since January 1996, spanning more than 23 years.
Technosoft is a global IT and business process management services provider headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, with over 4,400 global employees and offices across North America, India, UK, Australia and New Zealand and the Middle East.
The company was created from the re-branding of Technosoft Corp., the IT and BPM services company that Gurusamy co-founded in 1996. Under Gurusamy’s leadership, Apexon begins its journey as a new company as an established global player in the IT and BPM space, with key Fortune 500 companies as clients, the company bio said.
He has been instrumental in guiding the company’s revenue growth, profitability and expansion into new verticals and markets. He believes in creating outstanding value for the company, customers and employees by fostering a company culture based on integrity, commitment, innovation, skill and passion.
Gurusamy holds a bachelor of science in mathematics with a master of science in applied sciences from Bharathiar University in India.
In the New Jersey region, Indian American Neel Premkumar was among the 11 winners advancing to the national phase of the competition.
Premkumar is the founder and CEO of Dyla Brands LLC, a company that overseas several companies in the Greater New York/New Jersey area. Among the companies he heads through Dyla Brands is Stur Drinks and FORTO Coffee, each of which he is the founder and CEO, since 2012.
Before his time with Dyla Brands, he served as the senior brand management for Nestle, founder and CEO of CreativeHub, and Brand Management at Wyeth Consumer Healthcare.
Premkumar earned a bachelor’s from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, and a master’s in business administration from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.
No Indian Americans were named regional winners in Utah, Orange County, Greater Los Angeles, New York, Northern California, Gulf Coast and Mountain Desert regions.
As the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur of the Year recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world, a news release said.
Now in its 33rd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries.
