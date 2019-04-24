Several Indian Americans figured in Forbes’ recently re-released 2019 cohort of 30 Under 30 list in the Enterprise Tech, Education, and Games categories.
These “innovators are shaking up some of the world’s stodgiest industries,” the magazine wrote.
Among the honorees in the Enterprise Technology category were Shubham Goel, Nikhil Srinivasan and Manu Sharma.
Goel, 24, along with Ray Zhou, 24, co-founded Affinity, a relationship intelligence platform that uses AI and natural language to expand traditional CRM. The proprietary technology integrates with team communications, calendars and third-party sources to map business contacts and suggests leads.
Srinivasan, 25, and Alexander Kern, 25, co-founded Distributed Systems. The co-founders started working together in 2014 to commercialize anti-fraud and compliance tools they built for online communities and marketplaces, the profile notes.
Distributed Systems paired computer vision technology with a Stripe-like developer SDK to offer businesses with a simple way to automate identity verification. The company was acquired by Coinbase in August 2018, it said.
Sharma, 28, co-founded Labelbox with Dan Rasmuson, 25, and Brian Rieger, 29. Labelbox is a collaborative annotation platform for artificial intelligence applications. The company's platform assists companies in managing labeled data, enable rapid deployment of artificial intelligence applications, the profile notes.
The Education category included Sanil Chawla, Neha Dalal, Ashutosh Desai, Ankur Nagpal, Shad Chowdhury and Abhishek Kumar.
Chawla, 18, founded Hack+. The youngest person named in the Education industry’s list, he was frustrated that he couldn't incorporate his own business as a legal minor, the Forbes profile notes.
His year-old nonprofit Hack+ provides legal and financial infrastructure and helped launch 50 student organizations in just a year, it said. The USC freshman said his company has received funding from companies like Google, Facebook and Amazon, according to Forbes.
Dalal, 23, is the program and operations coordinator at the Institute for College Access & Success; previously she was on the staffs of both President Barack Obama and Donald Trump, shaping initiatives like the 2018 Child Tax Credit expansion and the College Scorecard database, her bio notes.
The native New Yorker now works with TICAS on federal policy research and advocacy and she co-leads a team for the U.S. Commission for UNESCO that promotes youth civic engagement.
Desai, 26, and Jeremy Rossmann, 27, co-founded Make School, a new college in San Francisco with a focus on ensuring relevance of education for the modern economy and accessibility to students of all backgrounds, the profile states.
Students earn a bachelor's in applied computer science and graduate into jobs at companies like Facebook, Google, Apple and Y Combinator startups, the profile added.
Students pay tuition as a percentage of their salary once employed and receive living assistance to help cover rent, it said.
Nagpal, 29, is the founder of Teachable. A graduate of U.C. Berkeley, Nagpal founded Teachable with the goal of democratizing education. His online platform enables people to sell individual online courses in subjects as varied as programming to cake decorating, the profile states.
After five years they've raised over $13 million in funding and some 25,000 digital instructors have reportedly earned over $200 million on his platform, it said.
Chowdhury, 26, and Kumar, 29, co-founded PemedHQ. Currently in medical school, the pair founded PremedHQ to connect potential BS/MD college students from underrepresented or disadvantaged backgrounds with coaches from the nation's top medical schools. They also offer free MCAT videos lectures, test prep and 1:1 mobile mentoring, it said.
Shilpa Rao was the lone Indian American honoree in the Games industry.
Rao, 29, as a senior manager of content acquisition at Twitch, is expanding its content into other interest areas for gamers, like anime, cosplay and vlogging, partnering with brands like SNL, CollegeHumor and the NFL, her profile said.
Prior to Twitch, Rao helped build one of India's largest YouTube-native health networks, writing and hosting a women's health series that garnered over 30 million views, it said.
She is a graduate of New York University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree, and the University of Pennsylvania, receiving an M.B.A.
More than three dozen Indian Americans were honored by Forbes in its annual list in multiple categories (see other India-West articles). None landed in the Sports, Art & Style and Music industries, however.
A total of 600 trailblazers were selected in 20 industries – 30 in each category.
