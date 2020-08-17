An Indian citizen has been sentenced to prison for his role in a fraud scheme with accomplices in India that ripped off about 200 Americans, according to a federal prosecutor's office.
Anikkhan Yusufkhan Pathan, 29, who came to the U.S. on a student visa, was sentenced recently by senior federal judge Liam O'Grady to 15 months, the Eastern Virginia federal prosecutor's spokesperson said.
The judge at the federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, also ordered him to pay $149,854 in restitution.
Federal prosecutor Zachary Terwilliger said: "Pathan's conspirators located in India exploited victims who were trying to pay mortgages and apply for loans. Individuals should not have to be worried about being scammed when trying to complete basic, and essential, financial tasks."
According to court documents, the accused found out financial dealings of the victims like bank loan applications, home mortgage and other business transactions and then tricked them into sending money to fictitious identities.
Pathan had set up at least 67 fake IDs under different names to collect about $150,000 and after keeping some for himself sent to rest to conspirators in India or deposited them into bank accounts of unknown people, according to prosecutors.
A string of cases of such fraud linked to India is being uncovered by law enforcement in the U.S.
Last month, an Indian-origin couple was charged with phone scam money laundering to the tune of $400,000, while another man was sentenced to two years for picking up $140,000 in a scam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.