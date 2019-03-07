Prithviraj R. Bhikha, a former employee at Cisco Systems, March 1 was arrested for allegedly defrauding the company of more than $9 million.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bhikha was arrested while at the San Francisco International Airport and charged with committing wire fraud to the tune of $9.3 million against the company that relieved him of his duties in 2017.
The former employee, of Indian descent, is accused of using his previous position as a director of the company’s global supply chain division to establish a new program under his leadership, the report said.
The project reportedly entailed identifying and commissioning third-party vendors to negotiate deals on parts used in Cisco product manufacturing, according to the publication.
According to the allegations, after establishing several overseas entities on his own, Bhikha was responsible for directing and approving Cisco contracts with those companies.
Cisco wired roughly $6.5 million to one of the entities, and around $2.8 million to another, the Chronicle said in its report.
Colleagues eventually became suspicious of Bhikha’s actions, and according to the Chronicle’s report, at one point, he allegedly enlisted one coworker to help him create fraudulent documentation for his project.
Bhikha was released on a $3 million bond, according to the Chronicle. If convicted, he faces a fine of up to $250,000 and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.