NEW DELHI — India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is more powerful than New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, British Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, according to the "World's Most Powerful Women" rankings by Forbes magazine.
Sitharaman has been ranked as the 34th most powerful woman in the world on Forbes' "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women" list ahead of Queen Elizabeth II, who is on the 40th spot; U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, who is on the 42nd spot; and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
The other two Indian women who have made the list are: HCL Corporation CEO and executive director Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.
The Forbes 2019 list has been topped by German Chancellor Angela Merkel; followed by the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, in the second spot; and Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, ranked third.
Also on the list is Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (29). "In 2019, women around the globe took action, claiming leadership positions in government, business, philanthropy and media. These trailblazers are not to be messed with," Forbes said.
Sitharaman, a newcomer on the Forbes’ “Most Powerful Women” list, is ranked 34th. Sitharaman has also served as the country's defense minister. She is the first female to hold the portfolio full time.
Nadar Malhotra is ranked 54th on the list. As CEO of HCL Corporation, she is responsible for all strategic decisions for the $8.9 billion technology company.
Mazumdar-Shaw, ranked 65th on the list, is India's richest self-made woman and founder of the country's largest biopharmaceutical firm Biocon in 1978.
Renuka Jagtiani, meanwhile, came in at the 96th place on the list. She is the chairwoman and CEO of Landmark Group, a multinational consumer conglomerate based in Dubai and founded by her husband Micky Jagtiani. For more than 20 years, she has led the company's corporate strategy and expansion into new markets, noted Forbes.
The Forbes list also includes co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Melinda Gates (6); IBM CEO Ginni Rometty (9); Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg (18); New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (38); First Daughter and Advisor to President Donald Trump Ivanka Trump (42); singers Rihanna (61), Beyonce (66) and Taylor Swift (71); tennis star Serena Williams (81); and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg (100).
Referring to Pelosi's recent "Don't mess with me" remark to a reporter, Forbes said that could be the mantra for just about everyone on the Forbes “100 Most Powerful Women” list.
Sitharaman’s ranking comes when India's inflation has started hurting and factory output having shrunk further in the latest numbers, highlighting challenges for policymakers battling an economic slowdown amid surging food prices.
Factory output contracted 3.8 percent in October after shrinking 4.3 percent in September, in sharp contrast with an 8.4 percent expansion in October last year.
Retail inflation continued to surge in November, fueled by soaring food prices, as prolonged rains dampened vegetable supplies. Retail inflation surged 5.54 percent in November as food price inflation measured by the Consumer Food Price Index rose 10 percent in November from 7.89 percent in October.
In September, the government slashed the corporate tax rate to 22 percent from 30 percent for existing companies, and to 15 percent from 25 percent for new manufacturing companies.
Sitharaman's high spot will be under scrutiny by intelligentsia as questions are being raised in certain quarters in India over her handling of the economy which has now dipped to 4.5 percent in Q2 on very low demand and consumption and sluggish investments despite a series of government fiscal sops, and Central Bank giving a helping hand by cutting lending rates by an unprecedented 135 bps in less than a year.
The minister has also courted a lot of controversy over her remarks on burning economic issues. She had blamed the millennials preferring 'Uber and Olas' for the slow growth in auto sales rather than the NBFC’s liquidity crunch whose funds are mostly used for auto sales in rural areas and recently.
She said she doesn't care much for onions since she doesn't eat them. Onion prices had touched Rs 200 kg and after MMTC imported 1.2 lakh tons of onions to improve the domestic supply and control prices, it has eased.
During the debate on rising onion prices, a parliamentarian asked the minister if the onion price hike does not worry her.
In her response, Sitharaman said, "I don't eat a lot of onions and garlic, so don't worry. I come from a family that doesn't care much for onions."
She received a lot of flak from social media users, who criticized her comment for being casteist.
