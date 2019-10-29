Experts are advising Infosys to act with a sense of urgency as the company reels from the onslaught of a whistleblower complaint alleging "unethical practices" by the company’s chief executive officer Salil Parekh and chief financial officer Nilanjan Roy. An Infosys spokesperson told IANS in New York that the whistleblower complaint "will be dealt with in accordance with the company's whistleblower policy." (IANS photo)