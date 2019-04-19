ALBANY, N.Y. – A 27-year-old man admits he used a device called a “USB killer” to destroy dozens of computers at the upstate New York college where he earned a master’s degree in business in 2017.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 27-year-old Vishwanath Akuthota pleaded guilty April 16 to causing more than $58,000 in damage to computers at Albany’s College of Saint Rose. He agreed to pay that amount in restitution.
Prosecutors say Akuthota entered several locations on campus in February and inserted a device into USB ports that destroyed electrical systems in 66 computers and numerous monitors. Prosecutors offered no motive.
Prosecutors say Akuthota is a citizen of India living in the U.S. on a student visa. He faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.