India-based artificial intelligence and health tech company Niramai April 9 announced its plans to develop an AI-based computer-aided software for controlling the spread of river blindness.
Niramai will leverage its innovative Thermalytix technology to detect the presence of live adult worms of Onchocerciasis that causes river blindness and significant disability, a news release said.
Thermalytix is currently being applied to early stage breast cancer detection. This innovative non-invasive detection method is expected to help assess the efficacy of new drugs being developed to control the disease by killing the adult worms, potentially accelerating the elimination of river blindness, which has today infected roughly 17 million people in Africa, according to the news release.
This project has been made possible through support from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the company noted.
The Niramai-developed Thermalytix is an automated diagnostic tool, which combines thermal imaging with artificial intelligence being used to detect early stage breast cancer in many hospitals.
Dr. Geetha Manjunath, CEO and CTO of Niramai, said, “We are very excited to collaborate with Gates Foundation to extend the application of our innovative technique to areas other than breast cancer. Successful completion of this research project will demonstrate a breakthrough result of Thermalytix being a new way of sensing many abnormalities in human body in a non-invasive, radiation-free and accurate way, even beyond cancer.”
A clinical expert collaborating with Niramai, Prof. Christopher L King from The Center for Global Health and Diseases in Cleveland, Ohio, said, “Onchocerciasis, more commonly known as river blindness, is the world's second leading infectious cause of blindness. Niramai technology can be a valuable tool to detect infectious live worms in a non-invasive way and help with the global effort to eliminate this very disabling disease.”
About half a million people are blind or visually impaired due to the disease, which is caused by a parasitic worm living under the skin in humans, spread by black fly bites. In addition to blinding, onchocerciasis is a chronic systemic disease capable of causing extensive and disfiguring skin disease, chronic itching, musculoskeletal complaints, weight loss, alteration in host immune responses and possibly epilepsy and growth impairment, the release said.
Onchocerciasis can have considerable impact on social relationships in poorest communities. Therefore, its control and elimination has been a high priority. It has been categorized by Gates Foundation as one of the high-opportunity target diseases under the strategy to address Neglected Tropical Diseases, the release noted.
Niramai is a deep-tech startup offering a radiation free, non-invasive, non-touch, breast cancer screening solution.
The solution is portable, accurate, privacy aware and can be used for women of all ages. Niramai stands for “Non-Invasive Risk Assessment with Machine Intelligence.” In Sanskrit, it means being free from illness. Niramai was co-founded in the year 2016 by Manjunath and Nidhi Mathur.
