An Indian-founded technology startup based in Singapore has its sights on the United States.
Founded in 2011 by Akash Gupta and Samay Kohli, GreyOrange, a company with more than 300 employees dedicated to creating hardware and software products for the warehousing industry, is expanding its reach to the U.S., setting up a local headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., according to a Quartz report.
In the U.S., GreyOrange hopes to test its robots against the biggest names in the business, including Kiva Systems, a pioneer in warehouse automation which was acquired by Amazon in 2012, the report said.
GreyOrange currently has two major offerings, Butler and Sorter, according to the report.
The former lifts heavy shelves and moves them around warehouses. The latter is a conveyor belt that sorts and arranges parcels by weight, size, and delivery location, the publication said.
There are already at least 1,000 of these robots operating at 50 sites across the world, it added.
Now, after creating a footprint in significant geographies like India, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore and Germany, GreyOrange is betting on deploying some 20,000 more robots in the U.S. alone over the next three years, Quartz reported.
Outside of its headquarters in Atlanta, the company is also opening a research and development center in Boston, Mass., but the assembling will be done mostly in India, the report said.
In 2017, the company raised at least $38 million from a clutch of investors including Tiger Global and Blume Ventures.
