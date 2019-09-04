The Indiana Economic Development Corporation Aug. 23 announced that Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will lead economic development trips to Asia in the coming months, including a stop in India, to support the state’s increasingly global economy, strengthening partnerships and creating connections across business, culture, education, government and even sports.
“Markets are more connected now than ever before, and we’re proud to support a growing global dynamic economy in Indiana,” Holcomb said in a statement. “That growth is evident in our business sector, with 1,000 foreign-owned companies throughout Indiana employing 21st century talent in communities all across our state. We’re committed to continuing to cultivate mutually beneficial partnerships that will create even more opportunities for Hoosiers and a shared prosperous future.”
Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger will lead business delegations to Japan, the Republic of Korea and China, in addition to India.
Highlights include joining the Indiana Pacers in Mumbai for the National Basketball Association’s first ever game in India, the release said.
Indiana is home to 1,004 foreign-owned business establishments that support more than 193,000 jobs across the state. Foreign direct investment committed to the state has increased by 300 percent from 2016 to 2018, with 47 foreign-owned businesses committing to invest $3.2 billion to locate or grow in Indiana last year, the state government noted.
The state’s transpacific partnerships continue to grow, with Japan now supporting 319 business establishments in Indiana, the Republic of Korea supporting 10, China supporting 21 and India supporting seven, it said.
Holcomb’s economic development mission to China, fostering a strong partnership that spans several decades, and to India, cultivating relationships that have developed growing momentum in recent years, will run from Sept. 22 to Oct. 5.
Following the China visit, the governor and secretary will travel to India to meet with government, academic and business partners, including membership of the Confederation of Indian Industry, and to promote Indiana's competitive advantages to new business prospects.
Holcomb will conclude the trip by joining the Indiana Pacers in Mumbai for the NBA’s inaugural games in India on Oct. 4 and 5, the release said.
More details on the schedule and delegation will be shared at a later date.
