The IndUs Business Journal Dec. 21 unveiled the list of the highest paid Indian Americans with former PepsiCo president and chief executive officer Indra K. Nooyi topping the list.
Nooyi, with $25.9 million total compensation, comes just ahead of Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella, No. 2 on the list with $25.84 million.
“When we began our research, our goal was to compile a list of highest paid Indian American executives with $1 million plus annual compensation. As the research progressed, we made $5 million cut off point, and still the number reached over 50,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of IndUS Business Journal and its sister publications, India New England News and the Boston Real Estate Times.
The list includes only two women: Nooyi and Sona Chawla, the president and chief operating officer of KOHL’S Corp, who came in at No. 30 on the list with $8.71 million.
Behind Nooyi and Nadella, the top 10 rounds out with Adobe Systems president and CEO Shantanu Narayen ($21.93 million); MasterCard president and CEO Ajay Banga ($18.68 million); Bob Patel, CEO of Lyondellbasell Industries ($17.6 million); Autodesk co-CEO Amar Hanspal ($15.64 million); Deepak Ahuja, chief financial officer at Tesla Motors ($15.5 million); Kevin Lobo, president and CEO at Stryker Corp. ($14 million); Intel group president Venkata Murthy Renduchintala ($13.82 million); and Harman International Industries president and CEO Dinesh C. Paliwal ($13.1 million).
Just outside of the top 10 was Hortonworks president and CEO Rajnish Verma at No. 11 with $12.69 million, followed by Cognizant Technology Solutions CEO Francisco D’Souza ($12.5 million), Siddartha Sankaran of American International Group ($11.92 million), Conduent Inc.’s Ashok Vemuri ($11.8 million) and Weatherford International vice president and CEO Krishna Shivram ($11.4 million) at No. 12 through No. 15, respectively.
Brookfield Property CEO Sandeep Mathrani ($11.33 million), Ajei S. Gopal of Ansys Inc. ($10.3 million), Ashish Bhutani of Lazard Asset Management ($10.1 million), Visa executive VP Rajat Taneja ($9.71 million) and Balu Balakrishnan of Power Integration Inc. ($9.6 million) come in at Nos. 16 to 20.
Raghu Raghuram, COO at VMWare ($9.6 million); Micky Pant, CEO of Yum! Restaurants and Yum! Brands ($9.51 million); Aneel Bhusri, Workday Inc. CEO ($9.1 million); Sanjay Poonen, VMWare COO ($8.9 million); Rajesh C. Shrotriya, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals CEO ($8.89 million); Naveen Chopra, Pandora CEO ($8.84 million); Francis A. deSouza, Illumina Inc. president and CEO ($8.8 million); Bikash Koley, Juniper Networks VP and CTO ($8.8 million); and Rajiv Malik, Mylan Inc. president ($8.74 million) come in at Nos. 21 through 29, with Chawla coming in at No. 30.
Nos. 31 through 40 include Alere Inc. CEO Namal Nawana ($8.57 million); Vasant M. Prabhu, Visa executive VP and CFO ($8.49 million); Rajeev Mehta, Cognizant Technology Solutions president ($8.45 million); Syed B. Ali, Cavium CEO ($8.11 million); Sachin Lawrence, Visteon Corp. CEO ($8.04 million); Aamir Hussain, Century Link executive VP ($8.01 million); Jay Sindhu, Customers Bancorp Inc. CEO ($8 million); Sumedh S. Thakar, Qualys Inc. chief product officer ($7.83 million); Maneesh K. Arora, former senior VP and COO at Exact Sciences Corp. ($7.44 million); and Suresh Vasudevan, Nimble Storage CEO ($7.15 million).
Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems president and CEO ($6.8 million); Himanshu A. Patel, First Data Corp. executive VP ($6.8 million); Dheeraj Pandey, Nutanix CEO ($6.7 million); Sanjiv Chadha, PepsiCo CEO ($6.7 million); Krishna Mikkilineni, executive VP of Honeywell International ($6.6 million); Sunny S. Sanyal, president and CE of Varex Imaging Corp. ($6.56 million); Mohan R. Maheswarran, CEO of Semtech Corp. ($6.46 million); Ajita G. Rajendra, A.O. Smith Corp. executive chair ($6.33 million); Rajeev Gautam, Honeywell International president and CEO ($6.09 million) and Surendra Babu Mandava, Cadence Design Systems senior VP ($6.02 million) come in at Nos. 41 through 50, respectively.
N.P. Narvekar, Harvard Management Company CEO ($6 million); Harpal S. Gill, Fabrinet USA president and COO ($5.9 million); Rakesh Sachdev, Platform Specialty Products CEO ($5.89 million); Akhil Johri, United Technologies Corp. executive VP ($5.87 million); Sudhir Agrawal, Idera Pharmecuticals president of research ($5.16 million); Sanjiv Yajnik, Capital One finance president ($5.1 million); Sujal Shah, Cymabay Therapeutics president and CEO ($5.04 million); Anirudh Devgan, Cadence Design Systems Inc. president ($5.03 million); and Sunit S. Patel, Level 3 Communications executive VP and CFO ($5.02 million) round out the list at Nos. 51 through 59.
The list is based on total compensation in 2017, including base salary, bonus, incentives and stock award value. The report is compiled based on public documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, public records and news reports.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai missed this year’s top list, as he made only $1.3 million.
