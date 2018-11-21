Infosys, a global consulting, technology and next-generation services firm, Nov. 13 announced that it will open its next technology and innovation hub in the state of Texas and hire 500 American workers in the state by 2020.
The hub will be located in Richardson, Texas, and have a special focus on the telecommunications, retail and banking sectors, the company said in a news release.
Infosys' investment in Texas reinforces the company's commitment to driving digital transformation for American enterprises by leveraging local talent alongside the best global talent.
These new Texas employees will include recent graduates from the state's network of colleges, universities and community colleges who will benefit from upskilling through Infosys' world-class training curriculum, it said.
The news of the Texas hub comes just months after Infosys opened its North Carolina-based hub, at which it plans to hire 10,000 Americans (see India-West article here).
Infosys has hired over 6,200 American workers since May 2017, the company said.
"We are excited to announce the expansion of our presence in Texas, which is another important step in our continued investment in driving digital transformation for American businesses," said Infosys chief executive Pravin Rao in a statement. "Digital is rapidly changing every industry, and our hubs will allow us to co-locate, co-innovate and co-create alongside our clients."
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the news of Infosys entering into the state is "fantastic" and "will provide Texans with the training and skills they need to compete in today's technology-driven economy."
"Every Texan should have the opportunity to advance economically, and we thank Infosys for helping even more Texans become part of the workforce for the future," the governor said.
Infosys president Ravi Kumar noted that its investment in the state will further improve its ability to serve clients by broadening the STEM talent pipeline and provide training for the specialist skills that Infosys clients need.
Earlier in the month, the city of Richardson, Richardson Chamber of Commerce and Richardson Rotary Clubs selected Infosys to receive the International Business EDGE Award, given to a foreign-owned business in Richardson that has provided significant economic investments and support in the community, the news release said.
Building on the strength of its existing Texas network of highly skilled professionals, the Texas Technology and Innovation Hub will facilitate greater collaboration with clients in the region.
To date, Infosys has opened two Technology and Innovation Hubs, one in Indianapolis, Indiana; and another in Raleigh, North Carolina. Infosys has also announced additional Technology and Innovation Hubs in Hartford, Connecticut; and Phoenix, Arizona; as well as a unique Design and Innovation Hub in Providence, Rhode Island, the release noted.
The firm broke ground Nov. 16 on its Indianapolis hub – the main facility of its North American presence – at a former Indianapolis International Airport parking lot. It will build a $245 million campus in Indiana.
The first phase will see an investment of $35 million to construct a 125,000 sq. ft. training center and 250-person dorm to train U.S. employees and clients who want to re-skill their own employees.
This is just the beginning. Infosys will continue to take over the old airport terminal and build a 786,000 sq. ft. campus over 141 acres. The company has committed to creating 3,000 new jobs by 2023, according to the company.
As part of Infosys' commitment to driving digital transformation for American enterprises and helping create the workforce of the future, Infosys Foundation USA has provided multiple grants for classroom technology and computer science training to teachers and schools.
To date, more than 4.7 million students, 13,000 teachers and 21,000 schools across America, including over 11,164 students, 256 teachers and 252 schools in Texas, have benefited from computer science training and classroom equipment funded by Infosys Foundation USA.
