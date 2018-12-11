Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, Dec. 5 inaugurated its Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford, Connecticut.
Infosys also announced that it has hired more than 7,000 American workers in the last 18 months as part of its ongoing commitment to accelerate the pace of digital innovation for American enterprises, it said in a news release.
The Hartford Hub, located at 225 Asylum Street in the Goodwin Square Building, will help Infosys work more closely with its clients in the region and will serve as the global hub for Infosys' InsurTech and HealthTech efforts, the firm said.
The hub will feature Living Labs for the Future of Insurance, the Future of Healthcare and the Future of Manufacturing amongst others, it said.
The Living Labs help organizations learn through making. They bring together expertise in business and technologies such as blockchain, extended reality and cognitive capabilities with techniques like design thinking, agile and DevOps. The Living Labs enable rapid experimentation and exploration of innovation efforts, according to the news release.
"The inauguration of our Hartford Technology and Innovation Hub is an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to help American enterprises revitalize their core businesses," said Infosys chief operating officer U.B. Pravin Rao in a statement.
"This hub, along with five other hubs around the country, will help us to seamlessly collaborate with our clients to develop agile, cross-functional digital solutions to today's most pressing business needs. We are very pleased to continue expanding our presence in Connecticut and thank both Governor Malloy and Governor-elect Ned Lamont for their support," Rao added.
Gov. Dannel Malloy said that since the state announced Infosys would be establishing a hub in Hartford, the two have developed a strong partnership.
"The truth of the matter is that Connecticut is a great place to live, work, and grow a business. We have a world-class workforce and education system. And employers have started to take notice,” Malloy said in a statement. “The capital region specifically has seen several high-profile employers establish a presence in the past year, at the same time incubators have popped up to support our burgeoning technology industry. It's indisputable that Connecticut has momentum, and Infosys's new headquarters embodies the progress we have made over the past eight years."
Ravi Kumar, president of Infosys, in saying he is thrilled to be establishing a new hub in Hartford, also noted the excitement about the firm’s partnership with the state’s government, academia and businesses.
"Companies throughout the region, including those in the insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors, are experiencing rapid digitization,” Kumar said in a statement. “By collaborating closely with our clients and developing unique academic partnerships to foster talent, we are solving complex business challenges while transforming Hartford into a technology hub and a destination for the technology workers of the future."
Infosys previously announced a partnership with Trinity College to create new educational programs that will prepare liberal arts students and Infosys employees for the digital workplace of the future. Such partnerships form an important part of Infosys' broader commitment to workforce development and solving the STEM skills gap in the United States. Infosys' strategy relies on building a holistic recruitment pipeline that extends beyond traditional computer science degrees, recruiting individuals from a diverse set of backgrounds and disciplines, the news release added.
Through a relentless focus on training and continuous education, Infosys is working to develop talent pools organically in the communities where the company operates, it said.
Infosys' commitment to education also extends to the company's charitable foundation, Infosys Foundation USA. In Connecticut, the foundation has provided multiple grants for classroom technology and computer science training to teachers and schools.
To date, these grants have reached 3,728 students, 41 teachers, and 30 schools across the state. Infosys Foundation USA has recently partnered with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, providing a grant to create a comprehensive K-8 Spanish language computer science education pathway for Spanish English Language Learner students in the U.S. with pilot programs being launched in Hartford, according to the release.
